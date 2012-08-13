FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Canadian credit card trusts losses fall in June
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Canadian credit card trusts losses fall in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 - Losses among the trusts in Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
Canadian Credit Card Quality Index (Canadian CCQI) declined to 4.1% in June
2012, a 10.2% drop from 4.6% in May. The charge-off rate improved as the
unemployment rate dipped to 7.2% in June from 7.3%.

The performance metrics for the Canadian CCQI reflect the adjustments we made 
to the reported performance of Golden Credit Card Trust (Golden) in June 2012. 
On June 1, 2012, Royal Bank of Canada added accounts with approximately $2.7 
billion in receivables outstanding to Golden's custodial pool. "We did not 
believe this addition warranted a revision to our base-case performance 
assumptions. However, we believe the addition caused the trust to report a 
higher charge-off rate, payment rate, and yield than the trust's true 
performance in June 2012," said credit analysts John Detweiler and Matthew 
Mitchell. "To calculate what, in our opinion, is a more accurate 
representation of trust performance, we included the receivables balance from 
the account addition in the denominator of the performance ratios."

We published the full report, "Canadian Credit Card Quality Index Report: 
Following An Improvement In The Unemployment Rate, Charge-Offs Fell In June 
2012," on Aug. 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at 
www.globalcreditportal.com.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

