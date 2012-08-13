TEXT-S&P: Canadian credit card trusts losses fall in June

Aug 13 - Losses among the trusts in Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Canadian Credit Card Quality Index (Canadian CCQI) declined to 4.1% in June 2012, a 10.2% drop from 4.6% in May. The charge-off rate improved as the unemployment rate dipped to 7.2% in June from 7.3%. The performance metrics for the Canadian CCQI reflect the adjustments we made to the reported performance of Golden Credit Card Trust (Golden) in June 2012. On June 1, 2012, Royal Bank of Canada added accounts with approximately $2.7 billion in receivables outstanding to Golden's custodial pool. "We did not believe this addition warranted a revision to our base-case performance assumptions. However, we believe the addition caused the trust to report a higher charge-off rate, payment rate, and yield than the trust's true performance in June 2012," said credit analysts John Detweiler and Matthew Mitchell. "To calculate what, in our opinion, is a more accurate representation of trust performance, we included the receivables balance from the account addition in the denominator of the performance ratios." We published the full report, "Canadian Credit Card Quality Index Report: Following An Improvement In The Unemployment Rate, Charge-Offs Fell In June 2012," on Aug. 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.