#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Pilot Travel Centers to 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 23 - Overview	
     -- U.S. travel center operator Pilot Travel Centers LLC's credit metrics 	
have improved more than we had assumed. 	
     -- As a result, we raised our assessment of the company's financial risk 	
profile.  	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB+' 	
from 'BB'.  	
     -- The outlook is stable, as we think the credit improvement is 	
sustainable and the company will maintain financial policy in a manner that 	
will not harm its credit risk profile.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Pilot Travel Centers LLC to 'BB+' from 'BB'.  The outlook is 	
stable.  	
	
At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating to 'BBB-' on the company's 	
existing secured credit facilities. The recovery rating remains at '2' and 	
incorporates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event 	
of a payment default.  	
 	
Rationale	
The rating reflects our view that Pilot will grow EBITDA in 2012 on positive 	
performance in the merchandising segment, and modest debt reduction from 	
generated cash flows will enable it to maintain credit metrics consistent with 	
a "significant" financial risk profile (based on our criteria). In our 	
opinion, its ownership structure influences its financial policy, limiting 	
upside to the ratings. However, we do not anticipate any debt-financed 	
shareholder initiatives in the next one to two years.  	
	
Our assessment of Pilot's business risk profile as "fair" incorporates its 	
exposure to fuel cost inflation and participation in the highly competitive 	
industry. High barriers to entry--which include zoning restrictions that 	
support its good market position--and consistent merchandise margins somewhat 	
offset these risks. Its geographic footprint and market presence have 	
increased significantly from acquisitions and we think its cost structure has 	
improved from expense reduction initiatives. Still, we assume that future 	
acquisitions will be smaller in size, as with Western Petroleum LLC, which 	
Pilot funded with cash flows.  	
	
We characterize Pilot Travel Centers' financial policy as aggressive because 	
its owners' influence could impede credit quality. CVC Capital, which 	
currently owns slightly less than 20% of the outstanding shares in the 	
company, can 'put' its ownership to other shareholders in late 2015. Last 	
year, CVC sold a portion of its ownership interest to certain existing 	
shareholders, who used proceeds from a $1 billion debt-funded special dividend 	
paid by Pilot Travel Centers to fund the purchase.  	
	
Our assumptions for Pilot Travel Centers over the next year include the 	
following: 	
     -- Fuel margins declining to about 12 cents a gallon due to higher diesel 	
costs. Fuel volumes increasing about 5% to reflect improving economic 	
conditions in the U.S. and business growth. 	
     -- Merchandise same-store sales growth of about 4% and a modest 	
improvement in margins to about 33.5%.  	
     -- After capital spending of approximately $300 million, we see free 	
operating cash flows of nearly $340 million.  	
     -- Dividends will range between $250 million and $275 million.  	
 	
Under these base-case assumptions, we expect modest improvement in credit 	
metrics, with leverage declining to slightly under 3x from 3.2x on Dec. 31, 	
2011. Additionally, we see funds from operations (FFO) to debt increasing to 	
about 25% and interest coverage of over 8x.  	
 	
Liquidity	
Based on our criteria, we expect Pilot Travel Centers to have "adequate" 	
liquidity over the next 12 months. Key aspects of the company's liquidity 	
profile include:	
     -- Sources of liquidity will exceed cash uses by 1.2x or more.	
     -- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 	
15%.	
     -- Compliance with financial covenants will likely survive a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA without the company breaching covenant tests; financial covenants 	
include a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. 	
     -- Debt amortization is manageable.  	
 	
Pilot's primary sources of liquidity include generated cash flows, about $85 	
million cash on hand on Dec. 31, 2011, and $455 million of borrowing 	
availability under the revolver. 	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Pilot 	
Travel Centers LLC, to be published as soon as possible after this report, on 	
RatingsDirect.  	
 	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook reflects the expectation that credit metrics will improve 	
modestly this year, but the company's financial risk profile will remain 	
significant. With our forecast for EBITDA growth and debt reduction, we see 	
leverage improving to under 3x, FFO to debt of nearly 25%, and interest 	
coverage of over 8x. 	
	
Although we do not expect to do so, to raise the corporate credit rating to 	
investment-grade, we would need to reassess Pilot Travel Centers' business 	
risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as 	
"intermediate." We think this is unlikely to occur in the near term, because 	
of its exposure to cost inflation and the necessity to reduce debt or improve 	
EBITDA so that leverage is in the low-2x area and FFO to debt increases to 	
about 35%. To achieve these levels, fuel margins would have to increase to 	
about 15 cents or the merchandise segment would have to see margins increasing 	
to about 41%. The degree of uncertainty regarding financial policies that 	
could be prompted by its ownership structure also precludes an upgrade in the 	
near term.  	
	
Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the company adopts a very 	
aggressive financial policy or if fuel margins declined to about 10 cents and 	
merchandise margins drops to about 28% due to increased competitive pressures 	
and the inability to pass on cost increases. Under this scenario, leverage 	
increases to over 3.5x and FFO to debt declines to nearly 18%.  	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Pilot Travel Centers LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Stable/--      BB/Stable/--	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
Pilot Travel Centers LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BBB-               BB+	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

