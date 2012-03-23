TEXT-S&P raises Pilot Travel Centers to 'BB+'

March 23 - Overview -- U.S. travel center operator Pilot Travel Centers LLC's credit metrics have improved more than we had assumed. -- As a result, we raised our assessment of the company's financial risk profile. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'BB+' from 'BB'. -- The outlook is stable, as we think the credit improvement is sustainable and the company will maintain financial policy in a manner that will not harm its credit risk profile. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Pilot Travel Centers LLC to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating to 'BBB-' on the company's existing secured credit facilities. The recovery rating remains at '2' and incorporates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating reflects our view that Pilot will grow EBITDA in 2012 on positive performance in the merchandising segment, and modest debt reduction from generated cash flows will enable it to maintain credit metrics consistent with a "significant" financial risk profile (based on our criteria). In our opinion, its ownership structure influences its financial policy, limiting upside to the ratings. However, we do not anticipate any debt-financed shareholder initiatives in the next one to two years. Our assessment of Pilot's business risk profile as "fair" incorporates its exposure to fuel cost inflation and participation in the highly competitive industry. High barriers to entry--which include zoning restrictions that support its good market position--and consistent merchandise margins somewhat offset these risks. Its geographic footprint and market presence have increased significantly from acquisitions and we think its cost structure has improved from expense reduction initiatives. Still, we assume that future acquisitions will be smaller in size, as with Western Petroleum LLC, which Pilot funded with cash flows. We characterize Pilot Travel Centers' financial policy as aggressive because its owners' influence could impede credit quality. CVC Capital, which currently owns slightly less than 20% of the outstanding shares in the company, can 'put' its ownership to other shareholders in late 2015. Last year, CVC sold a portion of its ownership interest to certain existing shareholders, who used proceeds from a $1 billion debt-funded special dividend paid by Pilot Travel Centers to fund the purchase. Our assumptions for Pilot Travel Centers over the next year include the following: -- Fuel margins declining to about 12 cents a gallon due to higher diesel costs. Fuel volumes increasing about 5% to reflect improving economic conditions in the U.S. and business growth. -- Merchandise same-store sales growth of about 4% and a modest improvement in margins to about 33.5%. -- After capital spending of approximately $300 million, we see free operating cash flows of nearly $340 million. -- Dividends will range between $250 million and $275 million. Under these base-case assumptions, we expect modest improvement in credit metrics, with leverage declining to slightly under 3x from 3.2x on Dec. 31, 2011. Additionally, we see funds from operations (FFO) to debt increasing to about 25% and interest coverage of over 8x. Liquidity Based on our criteria, we expect Pilot Travel Centers to have "adequate" liquidity over the next 12 months. Key aspects of the company's liquidity profile include: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed cash uses by 1.2x or more. -- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%. -- Compliance with financial covenants will likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant tests; financial covenants include a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. -- Debt amortization is manageable. Pilot's primary sources of liquidity include generated cash flows, about $85 million cash on hand on Dec. 31, 2011, and $455 million of borrowing availability under the revolver. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Pilot Travel Centers LLC, to be published as soon as possible after this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable outlook reflects the expectation that credit metrics will improve modestly this year, but the company's financial risk profile will remain significant. With our forecast for EBITDA growth and debt reduction, we see leverage improving to under 3x, FFO to debt of nearly 25%, and interest coverage of over 8x. Although we do not expect to do so, to raise the corporate credit rating to investment-grade, we would need to reassess Pilot Travel Centers' business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." We think this is unlikely to occur in the near term, because of its exposure to cost inflation and the necessity to reduce debt or improve EBITDA so that leverage is in the low-2x area and FFO to debt increases to about 35%. To achieve these levels, fuel margins would have to increase to about 15 cents or the merchandise segment would have to see margins increasing to about 41%. The degree of uncertainty regarding financial policies that could be prompted by its ownership structure also precludes an upgrade in the near term. Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the company adopts a very aggressive financial policy or if fuel margins declined to about 10 cents and merchandise margins drops to about 28% due to increased competitive pressures and the inability to pass on cost increases. Under this scenario, leverage increases to over 3.5x and FFO to debt declines to nearly 18%. 