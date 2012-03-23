FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises Centaur Holdings credit facility rating to 'BB-'
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P raises Centaur Holdings credit facility rating to 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

March 23 - Overview	
     -- U.S. gaming operator Centaur Holdings LLC, owner of the Indiana-based 	
Hoosier Park racino, has reduced the size of its proposed senior secured 	
credit facility to $180 million, from the $240 million originally 	
contemplated. 	
     -- The change in the amount of first-lien debt, together with the 	
second-lien term loan remaining in the capital structure, results in improved 	
recovery prospects for the first-lien facility.	
     -- We are revising our preliminary recovery rating on the proposed credit 	
facility to '1' from '2' and raising our preliminary issue-level rating to 	
'BB-' from 'B+', reflecting the lower amount of first-lien debt. 	
     -- The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for meaningful 	
incremental EBITDA in the event of a favorable judicial tax ruling, which, in 	
conjunction with our performance expectations, would potentially result in 	
credit measures supportive of a higher rating.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its preliminary 	
recovery rating on Indiana-based Centaur Holdings LLC's proposed $180 million 	
senior secured credit facility (reduced from the $240 million originally 	
proposed) to '1' from '2', reflecting our current expectation of very high 	
(90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also raised our 	
preliminary issue-level rating on the proposed debt to 'BB-' (two notches 	
higher than our 'B' preliminary corporate credit rating) from 'B+', in 	
accordance with our notching criteria.	
	
The revised preliminary recovery rating reflects a lower amount of first-lien 	
debt than originally proposed as well as the second-lien term loan remaining 	
in the capital structure, which results in improved recovery prospects for the 	
first-lien facility. The new proposed facility will consist of a $10 million 	
revolver due 2017 and a $170 million term loan due 2017. Centaur plans to use 	
the proceeds to refinance its existing first-lien term loan, which remains in 	
place following the company's exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on 	
Oct. 1, 2011.	
	
Our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating and positive rating outlook remain 	
unchanged.	
 	
Rationale	
Our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of 	
Centaur's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of 	
Centaur's business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria.  	
	
Our assessment of Centaur's financial risk profile as highly leveraged 	
reflects our expectation that adjusted debt leverage will remain in the low-6x 	
area through 2012, and near 6x in 2013 (our leverage measure includes about 	
$52 million in PIK notes). We also believe interest coverage will remain in 	
the low-2x area and that Centaur will generate only modest discretionary cash 	
flow, which it will use for debt reduction. These expectations do not 	
incorporate the potential benefit from a favorable tax ruling from the Third 	
Circuit Court of Appeals, which would reduce gaming taxes and result in a 	
meaningful increase in EBITDA.	
	
Our assessment of Centaur's business risk profile as weak reflects its narrow 	
business focus as an operator of a single casino and racing facility that 	
faces competitive pressures from Indiana Live!, a racino located about 60 	
miles south of Hoosier Park. Additionally, as a single property, Centaur is 	
exposed to event risk, including potential regional economic volatility that 	
could disproportionately affect its operations. Centaur's relatively stable 	
operating performance throughout the economic cycle and its proximity to the 	
affluent northern Indianapolis suburbs and I-69 corridor region, somewhat 	
temper these factors. In addition, we believe Hoosier Park's market position 	
is protected from meaningful additional competition, as we believe there is 	
minimal risk of any new or relocated gaming licenses being granted in Indiana. 	
 	
	
Our ratings currently incorporate our expectation for 2012 and 2013 net 	
revenue to remain flat and for EBITDA margin to improve slightly, due to the 	
phase-out of a subsidy that is currently paid to another Indiana gaming 	
property, French Lick Resort and Casino. Our revenue expectation stems from 	
our belief that Centaur will continue to increase its customer base within its 	
primary local market, as well as maintain its dominant position in the 	
affluent Northern Indianapolis suburbs and Northeastern Indiana region. We 	
believe, however, that additional competition from new gaming properties in 	
Ohio may offset modest revenue growth within its direct market. Centaur 	
achieved mid-single-digit percent revenue and EBITDA growth at Hoosier Park in 	
2011. We believe this growth resulted in part from the continued gradual 	
economic recovery, as well as increased customer confidence in the stability 	
of operations following the company's emergence from bankruptcy.	
	
Indiana Senate Bill 140 failed to receive a final vote in the House, and as a 	
result, was not passed into law. If passed, the bill would have amended the 	
state graduated wagering tax such that the tax would be based on adjusted 	
gross revenue less any horsemen's purse distributions, to the benefit of both 	
Centaur and Indianapolis Downs (owner and operator of Indiana Live!). As a 	
result, Centaur and Indianapolis Downs are currently pursuing a judicial 	
process that could potentially adjudicate the original favorable ruling made 	
by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court For The District Of Delaware (where the court 	
ruled that Indiana racinos are not required to pay the graduated wagering tax 	
on the 15% of gross gaming receipts that they are required to pay to the horse 	
industry). The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to hear an appeal 	
from the Indiana Department of Revenue, on expedited basis, regarding the 	
validity of the favorable tax ruling made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. An 	
adjudication by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals of the favorable U.S. 	
Bankrupty Court's decision would effectively remove the double taxation on 	
Centaur, and result in a meaningful increase (of about 25%) in the EBITDA we 	
expect, as well as reduction in leverage by over 1x.  	
	
We will reassess our rating in the event of a favorable court ruling. However, 	
the recently enacted Indiana Senate Bill 36, which allows the two Indiana 	
racinos to come under common ownership, could potentially pave the way for a 	
leveraging transaction for Centaur, as Indianapolis Downs is preparing to exit 	
Chapter 11 in the near future. Although we believe it is too early to 	
determine if and when a potential acquisition of Indiana Live! may occur, in 	
the event that Centaur receives a favorable judicial ruling, we would assess 	
the current status of the potential acquisition of Indiana Live! prior to 	
determining whether a higher rating is warranted.	
	
Centaur owns and operates Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson, Ind., 	
approximately 35 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis. Hoosier Park 	
primarily serves as an Indiana local's facility, with 80% to 85% of revenues 	
originating from markets within 50 miles from the facility. The park opened in 	
June 2008 and currently offers:	
     -- 2,000 slots and electronic table games.	
     -- 80,000 sq. ft. of racing grandstand and clubhouse space. 	
     -- Seven-eighths' mile oval horse track with live Standardbred and 	
Thoroughbred racing each year, with a simulcast wagering area.	
     -- 3,500 surface parking spaces.	
     -- Dining and entertainment options that include a 5,000-person capacity 	
outdoor venue, a 750-person capacity indoor showroom, and 11 restaurants, 	
bars, and lounges.	
 	
Liquidity	
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and 	
incorporating our performance expectations and the proposed new credit 	
facility, Centaur has "adequate" liquidity. Relevant factors in our assessment 	
of Centaur's liquidity profile include the following:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to cover uses by over 	
1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months.	
     -- We expect sources of cash would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA 	
declines by up to 30%.	
     -- We expect that maintenance covenants will be set such that Centaur 	
would remain in compliance even in the event of a 15% decline in EBITDA.	
 	
Pro forma for the new credit facility, sources of liquidity will include full 	
availability under the proposed $10 million revolver, limited excess cash on 	
the balance sheet, and internally generated cash. Uses of liquidity include 	
interest and amortization payments, capital expenditures (primarily 	
maintenance, which we believe will be about $8 million per year), and a 75% 	
excess cash flow sweep provision under the terms of the new credit facility 	
(stepping down to 50% if first-lien leverage is maintained below 3x). 	
	
Terms of the financial maintenance covenants have not yet been set, but we 	
anticipate that there will be first-lien and total leverage covenants, as well 	
as an interest coverage covenant, which we expect will be set at levels that 	
provide some cushion under our performance expectations. We expect the 	
differential between the first-lien and total leverage covenants will be set 	
to provide some room for a potential leveraging transaction. Under the 	
proposed refinancing transaction, Centaur will have no meaningful maturities 	
until 2017, when its revolving credit facility matures.	
 	
Outlook	
Our positive rating outlook reflects the potential for meaningful incremental 	
EBITDA in the event of a favorable judicial tax ruling, which, in conjunction 	
with our performance expectations, would potentially result in credit measures 	
supportive of a higher rating. However, even in the event that the judicial 	
process is successful for Centaur, we would assess the current status of the 	
potential acquisition of Indiana Live! prior to determining whether a higher 	
rating is warranted, as this would represent a potential leveraging 	
transaction for Centaur. In the event that the judicial adjudication process 	
is unsuccessful, we would likely revise our rating outlook to stable as, under 	
our current performance expectations, leverage would remain near 6x, which is 	
in line with a 'B' rating based on our assessment of Centaur's business risk 	
profile. We would consider lowering ratings if EBITDA generation is 	
meaningfully below our expectation, resulting in our belief that leverage 	
would remain above 7x or interest coverage would fall below 1.5x.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Centaur Holdings, LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B(prelim.)/Positive/--      	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
New Centaur LLC	
Senior Secured                          BB-(prelim.)       B+(prelim.)	
   Recovery Rating                      1(prelim.)         2(prelim.)	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.