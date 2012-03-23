FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch on credit card movers & shakers with Jan. performance
March 23, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch on credit card movers & shakers with Jan. performance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 23 - Fitch Ratings has published 'Credit Card Movers & Shakers'
containing January 2012 performance.	
	
There appears to be no near-term break in sight for U.S. prime credit card ABS
performance, while retail card results came in mixed, according to the latest
index results from Fitch.	
	
Highlighted by consistent positive collateral performance trends, prime credit
card ABS maintained strong momentum into the month of February, with chargeoffs
continuing to fall while declining to levels not seen since the end of 2007.	
	
Credit card ABS ratings are expected to remain stable and early amortization
risk is expected to remain remote.	
	
'Credit Card Movers & Shakers' is available on the Fitch web site at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:	
	
Structured Finance>> ABS >> Newsletters	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Credit Card Movers & Shakers (U.S.)	
	
 (New York Ratings Team)

