TEXT-S&P cuts Molycorp ratings to 'CCC+'
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Molycorp ratings to 'CCC+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based rare earths miner and processor Molycorp Inc. has
indicated that it is likely cash flow from operations for the remainder of 2012
will be less than it expected because of lower prices and customer destocking 
activities.
     -- The company is exploring financing alternatives to ensure enough cash 
to fund capital expenditures, operations, and financial obligations, including 
$230 million of 5% convertible subordinated debentures of recently acquired 
NeoMaterial Technologies Inc., which holders can put back to the company in 
August 2012 under a change of control covenant. 
     -- We believe that the company's liquidity is likely to be inadequate to 
both complete the build out of its key Mountain Pass mining operation and to 
address the convertible bonds.
     -- We are lowering the ratings to 'CCC+' and placing the ratings on 
CreditWatch with developing implications. 
     -- In resolving this credit watch listing, we will monitor the company's 
funding requirements, actions being taken to improve liquidity, and spending 
related to the completion of the Mountain Pass mining operation. 


Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 
Colorado-based Molycorp Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B' and placed the ratings on 
CreditWatch with developing implications. Developing implications means we 
could affirm, raise, or lower the existing ratings following the completion of 
our analysis. Key factors in our analysis will include a review of the 
company's capital spending plans and timing of its outlays, the plans for 
funding the convertible notes if they are put back to the company, and its 
plans for obtaining additional funding.

Rationale
The downgrade and CreditWatch listing reflects our view that weaker market 
conditions, spending to complete the Mountain Pass project and the potential 
need to fund the convertible notes are likely to stress the company's 
liquidity in the near term. With the recent drop in the company's share price, 
the convertible notes are now out of the money and, in our view, holders are 
more likely to put the notes back to the company rather than convert them as 
we had originally anticipated. At June 30, 2012 the company had $370 million 
of cash. Capital spending to complete Mountain Pass is estimated to be $289 
million, some of which could be deferred. Moreover, if all the convertible 
bonds are put back to the company, it would have to redeem the entire $230 
million plus accrued interest. With lower than expected operating performance, 
we do not expect the company to generate sufficient cash from operations 
during the remainder of 2012 to fund the shortfall, and we believe that it 
will have to seek funding alternatives or slow its capital spending.

If during the coming weeks Molycorp obtains sufficient additional funding to 
provide it with an adequate cash cushion to comfortably fund its operations 
and capital program, and is able to address the convertible bond put, we could 
affirm the rating or take a positive ratings action. On the other hand, 
failure to obtain funding or covenant relief could further pressure the 
company's liquidity, resulting in an additional downgrade.

CreditWatch
We will monitor developments regarding the company's financing plans and its 
funding requirements. Key factors in our analysis will be the company's 
ability to raise cash to fund the convertible notes, its funding needs to 
bring its mine up in a reasonable time frame and generate sufficient cash flow 
to support operational and spending needs, as well as its ability to obtain 
additional financing, if needed.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions on Risks in the Mining 
Industry, June 23, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
Downgraded; Placed On CreditWatch Developing
                                        To                 From
Molycorp Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Watch Dev/--  B/Stable/--
 Senior Secured                         CCC+/Watch Dev     B
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3




Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

