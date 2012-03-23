FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns SunGard Data Systems 'BB' issue-level rating
March 23, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns SunGard Data Systems 'BB' issue-level rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Wayne, Pa.-based
software and technology services company SunGard Data Systems Inc.'s $905
million extended term loan. The '1' recovery rating indicates that lenders can
expect very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on SunGard,
published Feb. 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis,
see the recovery report on 	
SunGard, published Feb. 24, 2012.)	
	
Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on SunGard remain 	
unchanged and reflect our expectation that the company's "satisfactory" 	
business risk profile (based on our criteria) and significant base of 	
recurring revenues will continue to support its "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile (based on our criteria). Ratings also reflect SunGard's healthy 	
cash flow generation and strong position in the fragmented market for 	
investment-support processing software.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To 	
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 	
22, 2011	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
SunGard Data Systems Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating              B+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
SunGard Data Systems Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  $905 mil extended term loan         BB	
   Recovery Rating                    1	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

