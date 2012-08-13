FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
TEXT-S&P rates Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-STAR

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-STAR's issuance is a CMBS 
transaction backed by one $340.0 million commercial mortgage loan secured by 
the fee interest in North Star Mall, a 1.24 million-sq.-ft. super-regional 
shopping mall located in San Antonio, Texas, and the accompanying leases, 
rents, and other income. Of the total mall square footage, 721,438 sq. ft. 
will serve as the loan's collateral. 
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, D, and X 
certificates.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's 
structure, the collateral's historical and projected experience, and the 
sponsor's and manager's experience, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 
2012-STAR's $340 million commercial mortgage pass-through certificates (see 
list).

The issuance is a commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction backed by 
one $340.0 million commercial mortgage loan secured by the fee interest in 
North Star Mall, a 1.24 million-sq.-ft. super-regional shopping mall located 
in San Antonio, Texas, and the accompanying leases, rents, and other income. 
Of the total mall square footage, 721,438 sq. ft. will serve as the loan's 
collateral. 

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Aug. 1, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the collateral's historical and 
projected performance, the sponsor's and manager's experience, the 
trustee-provided liquidity, the loan's terms, and the transaction's structure. 
Standard & Poor's determined that the loan has a beginning loan-to-value (LTV) 
ratio of 78.1% and an ending LTV ratio of 62.0% based on Standard & Poor's 
value.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-STAR
 
Class       Rating             Amount ($)
A-1         AAA (sf)           70,500,000
A-2         AAA (sf)          161,200,000
A-1W(i)     AAA (sf)           70,500,000
A-2W(i)     AAA (sf)          161,200,000
X-A(i)(ii)  AAA (sf)          231,700,000
X-A1(ii)    AAA (sf)           70,500,000
X-A2(ii)    AAA (sf)          161,200,000
X-B(ii)     A (sf)             56,800,000
B           AA (sf)            32,600,000
C           A (sf)             24,200,000
D           BBB (sf)           20,053,000
E           NR                 31,447,000
R           NR                        N/A

(i)Exchangeable certificates with linked notional balances. To exchange the 
class A-1 and X-A1 certificates for class A-1W certificates or class A-2 and 
X-A2 certificates for class A-2W certificates, the aggregate certificate 
balance of the certificates received in an exchange, immediately after the 
exchange, must equal the aggregate certificate balance of the sequential-pay 
certificates and the notional amount of the class X certificates comprising 
the exchange combination surrendered for exchange immediately prior to such 
exchange. To exchange the class X-A1 and X-A2 certificates for class X-A 
certificates, or vice versa, the aggregate notional amount of the certificates 
received in an exchange, immediately after the exchange, must equal the sum of 
the aggregate notional amount of the certificates surrendered for exchange 
immediately prior to such exchange. Additionally, the aggregate notional 
amounts of the class X-A1 and X-A2 certificates surrendered for exchange must 
be in a ratio proportional to the aggregate notional amounts of the class X-A1 
and X-A2 certificates at closing. (ii)Notional balance. NR--Not rated. 
N/A--Not applicable.

