TEXT-S&P rates Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-STAR

OVERVIEW -- Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-STAR's issuance is a CMBS transaction backed by one $340.0 million commercial mortgage loan secured by the fee interest in North Star Mall, a 1.24 million-sq.-ft. super-regional shopping mall located in San Antonio, Texas, and the accompanying leases, rents, and other income. Of the total mall square footage, 721,438 sq. ft. will serve as the loan's collateral. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, D, and X certificates. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's structure, the collateral's historical and projected experience, and the sponsor's and manager's experience, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-STAR's $340 million commercial mortgage pass-through certificates (see list). The issuance is a commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction backed by one $340.0 million commercial mortgage loan secured by the fee interest in North Star Mall, a 1.24 million-sq.-ft. super-regional shopping mall located in San Antonio, Texas, and the accompanying leases, rents, and other income. Of the total mall square footage, 721,438 sq. ft. will serve as the loan's collateral. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Aug. 1, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the collateral's historical and projected performance, the sponsor's and manager's experience, the trustee-provided liquidity, the loan's terms, and the transaction's structure. Standard & Poor's determined that the loan has a beginning loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 78.1% and an ending LTV ratio of 62.0% based on Standard & Poor's value. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-STAR Class Rating Amount ($) A-1 AAA (sf) 70,500,000 A-2 AAA (sf) 161,200,000 A-1W(i) AAA (sf) 70,500,000 A-2W(i) AAA (sf) 161,200,000 X-A(i)(ii) AAA (sf) 231,700,000 X-A1(ii) AAA (sf) 70,500,000 X-A2(ii) AAA (sf) 161,200,000 X-B(ii) A (sf) 56,800,000 B AA (sf) 32,600,000 C A (sf) 24,200,000 D BBB (sf) 20,053,000 E NR 31,447,000 R NR N/A (i)Exchangeable certificates with linked notional balances. To exchange the class A-1 and X-A1 certificates for class A-1W certificates or class A-2 and X-A2 certificates for class A-2W certificates, the aggregate certificate balance of the certificates received in an exchange, immediately after the exchange, must equal the aggregate certificate balance of the sequential-pay certificates and the notional amount of the class X certificates comprising the exchange combination surrendered for exchange immediately prior to such exchange. To exchange the class X-A1 and X-A2 certificates for class X-A certificates, or vice versa, the aggregate notional amount of the certificates received in an exchange, immediately after the exchange, must equal the sum of the aggregate notional amount of the certificates surrendered for exchange immediately prior to such exchange. Additionally, the aggregate notional amounts of the class X-A1 and X-A2 certificates surrendered for exchange must be in a ratio proportional to the aggregate notional amounts of the class X-A1 and X-A2 certificates at closing. (ii)Notional balance. NR--Not rated. N/A--Not applicable.