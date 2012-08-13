FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: CFPB rules could standardize, consolidate servicers
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: CFPB rules could standardize, consolidate servicers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 13 - Fitch believes the rules proposed by the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB) concerning RMBS servicers, if implemented, would set
consistent standards for all U.S. residential mortgage servicers, including
smaller nonbank entities that have thus far avoided the mandated changes.
However, similar to other servicing focused initiatives, the CFPB rules will
further increase compliance costs for the industry and potentially drive further
consolidation within mid to smaller servicers.

The CFPB proposal builds on many of the changes to servicing implemented under
the consent orders and settlement that large banks came to with several state
Attorneys General concerning residential lending practices. They included
extensive changes or enhancements to procedural, staffing, and technology
procedures. However, those rules only governed the actions of the largest banks
in the agreements. Furthermore, the bureau indicated that it is considering
additional standards yet to be disclosed.

A key change with the CFPB rules is their extended scope, as they will govern
both banks and nonbanks of all sizes and types. While these changes should be
manageable for larger banks, Fitch Ratings believes their impact will be most
directly felt by smaller institutions due to the higher impact of compliance
costs. As such, Fitch believes these changes have the potential to drive further
consolidation and uncertainty in the industry as larger entities scale down
their presence due to increased scrutiny and compliance risks, while smaller
entities exit due to higher compliance costs and insufficient returns.

In general, Fitch views the proposed rules positively as they should improve the
consistency and quality of servicing in the industry and may ultimately foster
greater confidence in the sector.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.