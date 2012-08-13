TEXT-Fitch downgrades JPMorgan Commercial Mortgage 2005-CIBC12

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded five classes of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp., series 2005-CIBC12 (JPMCC 2005-CIBC12). A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses across the pool and greater certainty of losses associated with specially serviced assets. Fitch modeled losses of 6.97% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of the original pool are at 9.53%. Fitch has designated 41 loans (24.47%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 15 specially-serviced loans (10.7%). As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has reduced by 34.1% to $1.41 billion from $2.22 billion at issuance. In addition, three loans (1.7%) have been fully defeased. Interest shortfalls totaling $11,283,959 are currently affecting classes D through NR. The largest contributor to modeled losses is a specially serviced loan (2.81%) secured by a 289,000 square feet (sf) office complex located in Atlanta, GA. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2012 after being monitored for hardship and the borrower is requesting a loan modification due to the tenant negotiating new lease terms. The office buildings are occupied by a single tenant with the lease expiring in May 2013. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is a specially serviced loan (.76%) secured by a 248 unit multifamily property located in North Las Vegas, NV. The loan transferred to the special servicer in November 2010 due to monetary default. The borrower filed for bankruptcy in April 2011.The special servicer is pursuing noteholder's rights and remedies. The third largest contributor to modeled losses is a 98,577 sf office building located in Roswell, GA. The asset became real estate owned (REO) in January 2012. The special servicer is working to dispose of the asset. Fitch downgrades the following classes and revises Rating Outlooks and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$162.5 million class A-J to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$43.3 million class B to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$19 million class C to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$32.5 million class D to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 35%; --$27.1 million class E to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes and assigns recovery estimates (REs) as indicated: --$88.9 million class A-3A2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$62 million class A-3B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$649.3 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$70.1 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$216.7 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$24.4 million class F at 'Csf' '; RE 0%; --$50 million class UHP at 'B-sf'; Outlook Stable. Classes G, H, J, K, L, M, N, and P remain at 'D/RE 0%'. Class NR, which is not rated by Fitch, has been reduced to zero from 27.1 million at issuance due to realized losses. Class A-1, A-2 and A-3A1 have paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the interest-only classes X-1 and X-2. (For additional information on the withdrawal of the rating on the interest-only class, see 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities', dated June 23, 2010.) Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed-rate CMBS transactions is provided in the Dec. 21, 2011 report 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions