#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises SquareTwo Financial outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 23 - Overview	
     -- SquareTwo Financial Corp.'s equity has fallen significantly over the 	
past several quarters because the company has taken valuation charges on debt 	
receivables purchased in 2007 and 2008.	
     -- We revised our rating outlook on SquareTwo to negative from stable.	
     -- At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' issuer credit rating on the 	
company and our 'B' rating on its second-lien senior secured notes.	
     -- Our outlook reflects uncertainties about whether the collection 	
improvements in recently purchased receivables will enable the company to 	
rebuild sufficient equity. 	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on SquareTwo Financial Corp. to negative from stable. At the same 	
time, we affirmed our 'B' issuer credit rating on SquareTwo and our 'B' rating 	
on the company's second-lien senior secured notes.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions reflect a sharp decline in SquareTwo's equity to an amount 	
that we consider weak for the rating. In addition, we believe the recent rise 	
in market prices for charged-off receivables has weakened the company's 	
ability to rebuild equity. We will likely lower our rating on SquareTwo if the 	
company is unable to build equity over the next year.	
	
SquareTwo's tangible equity has fallen by $113.4 million since year-end 2009 	
to -$181.4 million as a result of repeated valuation charges on debt 	
receivables purchased in 2007 and 2008. We understand that GAAP accounting can 	
undervalue the purchased receivables on SquareTwo's balance sheet, making 	
equity appear artificially low. Still, even after adjusting for accounting 	
distortions, we view the company's tangible equity as modest at best and below 	
two years ago. 	
	
Furthermore, since the second half of 2011, the company has paid substantially 	
higher prices for receivables. The increased pricing leaves less margin for 	
error on future collection assumptions, in our view, especially considering 	
that interest expenses have been high, hurting profitability. These forces 	
could make it more difficult for the company to replenish its equity.  	
	
In 2011, pricing on the company's purchased receivables rose to 6.9% of face 	
value from 4% in 2010. The pricing increase coincided with higher total 	
purchases of $267.7 million in 2011 versus $171.8 million in 2010. We believe 	
that the pricing increase reflects, in part, the higher credit quality of the 	
receivables underlying borrowers. We also assume that debt purchasers may have 	
been eager to bid more aggressively on receivables after a couple of years of 	
restrained purchasing.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative. We could lower the rating if SquareTwo is unable to 	
build equity over the next year, particularly if collections weaken, and the 	
company takes further valuation charges. Although it is less likely, we could 	
raise the rating if future collection performance far exceeds our 	
expectations, and the company reverses a material portion of past valuation 	
charges.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
For U.S. Finance Companies, Regulatory And Economic Uncertainties Muddy The 	
Growth Forecast, Jan. 31, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
SquareTwo Financial Corp.	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
SquareTwo Financial Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         B                  	
  Local Currency                        B                  	
  Recovery Rating    4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

