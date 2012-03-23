FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises American Media rating outlook to negative
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P revises American Media rating outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 23 - Overview	
     -- U.S. publisher American Media's third-quarter operating performance 	
was weak.	
     -- We are revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to negative from 	
stable.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade should the 	
company's discretionary cash flow or margin of compliance with financial 	
covenants deteriorate.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Boca Raton, Fla.-based American Media Inc. to negative from stable. 	
Ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, were 	
affirmed.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision to negative reflects American Media's weak operating 	
performance, as well as the potential for discretionary cash flow to contract 	
and/or the company's margin of compliance to thin if EBITDA continues to 	
decline. The 'B' rating reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 	
expectation that leverage will remain high and interest coverage will stay low.	
	
Weak leverage and interest coverage metrics underpin our view of American 	
Media's financial profile as "aggressive," based on our criteria. We view the 	
company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" based on our expectations that 	
the company will continue operating in highly competitive markets, that 	
operating diversity will stay limited, that American Media will remain 	
vulnerable to cyclicality, and that it will face adverse secular trends. Over 	
the near term, we expect organic revenue to decline.	
	
American Media is a magazine and tabloid publisher, producing titles such as 	
"Shape," "Star," and "The National Enquirer." Magazine publishing is highly 	
competitive, particularly in the areas of celebrity news and gossip. Some of 	
American Media's publications compete with magazines from larger, 	
better-capitalized companies. The industry also faces difficult long-term 	
fundamentals because of competition from Internet-based media, where content 	
is often available to readers free of charge and barriers to entry are low. Ad 	
spending is also migrating online. Aside from structural issues, both 	
circulation and advertising revenue are vulnerable to economic cyclicality.	
	
In our 2012 base-case scenario, we expect revenue to decline at a 	
low-single-digit percentage pace and EBITDA to decline around 20%. In 2013, we 	
believe that the company's revenue will continue to decline at a 	
low-single-digit to mid-single-digit pace because of ongoing declines in 	
circulation and advertising revenue. We estimate that EBITDA will also 	
continue to decline, but only at a mid-single-digit pace because of cost 	
reductions from recent initiatives (including a more favorable printing 	
contract).	
	
For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2011, American Media's revenue declined 	
3.7% because of the benefit from recently acquired magazines, which more than 	
offset an organic revenue decline in the teens. EBITDA including restructuring 	
charges and amortization of deferred rack costs (which is different from 	
covenant EBITDA) declined sharply, by 27%.	
	
Leverage (adjusted for operating leases) was high, at about 6.2x for the 12 	
months ended Dec. 31, 2011. Unadjusted coverage of interest was thin, at 1.4x 	
for the period. Leverage is somewhat above the indicative financial risk 	
debt-to-EBITDA range between 4x and 5x that our criteria characterize as an 	
"aggressive" financial risk profile. Still, American Media generates moderate 	
positive discretionary cash flow because of low working capital requirements 	
and capital expenditures. Assuming that EBITDA declines, we expect leverage to 	
rise modestly, but remain at or below the mid-6x area in 2013, and 	
discretionary cash flow generation to be modest.	
	
Liquidity	
American Media has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 	
months. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses 	
by 1.2x or more;	
     -- We expect sources minus uses to be positive, even in the event  of an 	
unforeseen 15% EBITDA decline over the next 12 months; and	
     -- We expect that the company can maintain covenant compliance, even with 	
a 15% decrease in EBITDA.	
	
Liquidity sources include a $40 million revolving credit facility (which had 	
$20 million drawn as of Dec. 31, 2011) and a cash balance of $6.7 million as 	
of Dec. 31, 2011.  We expect that positive discretionary cash flow in 2013 	
will be modest. Near-term debt maturities are minimal. We also expect the 	
company's margin of compliance with its senior leverage covenant--the only 	
covenant under its revolving credit facility--to be adequate, at least over 	
the next 12 months. The covenant steps down on July 1, 2013.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For our recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on American 	
Media, published on RatingsDirect Jan. 30, 2012.)	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on American Media is negative. We could lower the rating if 	
the company's margin of compliance drops below 15% and we conclude headroom 	
could decrease further, or if we become convinced that discretionary cash flow 	
will turn negative. Specifically, this could occur if revenues decline at a 	
mid-single-digit pace and the company's EBITDA margin declines by 100 basis 	
points or more. Continuing structural pressures on American Media's 	
advertising and circulation revenue could contribute to such a scenario.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company improves operating 	
performance and we become convinced that the company will generate moderately 	
positive discretionary cash flow and maintain an adequate margin of compliance 	
with financial covenants.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- What Are The Key Credit Issues For The Evolving U.S. Media & 	
Entertainment Industry?, March 5, 2012	
     -- Structural Shifts Continue Across The U.S. Media & Entertainment 	
Landscape, March 5, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                               To               From	
American Media Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating       B/Negative/--    B/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured First Lien     B	
   Recovery Rating             4	
 Senior Secured Second-Lien    CCC+	
   Recovery Rating             6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

