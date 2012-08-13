FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms notes issued by 11 Santander Puerto Rico CEFs
August 13, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms notes issued by 11 Santander Puerto Rico CEFs

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has reviewed and affirmed the ratings assigned to
Medium-Term Notes series and Short-Term Notes series issued by 11 Puerto Rico
closed-end funds (CEFs) advised by Santander Asset Management (Puerto Rico). A
complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the rating actions are the asset coverage available to the
notes at the individual, sub-account level, the structural protections afforded
by mandatory collateral maintenance provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines, the legal and regulatory parameters that govern the funds' operations,
and the capabilities of Santander Asset Management (Puerto Rico) as investment
advisor. The funds' credit parameters are consistent with Fitch's Puerto Rico
closed-end fund rating criteria at the assigned rating levels for each series of
notes.

FUND SUMMARY
The funds are corporations organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of
Puerto Rico, and are duly registered as non-diversified, closed-end management
investment companies under the Puerto Rico Investment Companies Act, as amended.

The funds normally invest at least 67% of total assets in securities issued by
Puerto Rico entities. These include securities issued by the Commonwealth of
Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, corporate
obligations and preferred stock of Puerto Rico entities.

The funds increase amounts available for investment through the issuance of debt
securities, or other forms of leverage, representing not more than 50% of total
assets immediately after any such issuance. Currently, the funds utilize
short-term and medium-term note facilities, as well reverse repurchase
agreements, although not all facilities are utilized at all times.

STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
At the time of the ratings, the funds' asset coverage ratios, as calculated in
accordance with the Fitch overcollateralization (OC) tests using the asset
specific discount factors and the minimum discount factors found in the rating
guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria, were in excess of 100%,
which are the minimum asset coverage amounts deemed consistent with the assigned
ratings.

Each fund segregates collateral for medium-term note series and short-term note
series separately. The Fitch OC tests calculate asset coverage available to the
notes based on the discounted market price loss expectations and diversification
of the assets in each segregated collateral account. Should any such asset
coverage tests decline below 100% (as tested weekly) and not be cured within the
pre-specified timeframe of five business days, the governing documents would
require the collateral agent to reduce leverage in a sufficient amount to
restore compliance with the applicable asset coverage tests on the final day of
the cure period.

THE ADVISOR
Santander Asset Management (Puerto Rico) is the funds' investment advisor and,
subject to the supervision of the funds' board of directors, is responsible for
the overall investment strategy and implementation. Santander Asset Management
(Puerto Rico) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Santander Securities, a subsidiary
of Santander Bancorp, and part of Grupo Santander, a leading global financial
institution with a presence in 40 countries and over EUR1.251 trillion in assets
as of Dec. 31, 2011. As part of Grupo Santander, Santander Asset Management
(Puerto Rico) is part of the global Santander Asset Management division, which
operates in 15 countries and had over EUR140 billion in assets under management
as of Dec. 31, 2011. As of the same date, Santander Asset Management (Puerto
Rico) managed approximately $4 billion in assets.

RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.
Changes in the supply-demand dynamics with respect to invested collateral types
may influence Fitch's analytical approach to the liquidity of underlying
collateral types. In addition, the amount of leverage assumed by the fund could
also influence Fitch's analytical conclusion if such leverage increased the
likelihood of a bankruptcy stay with respect to the overall fund.

For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end fund, please review the criteria referenced
below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

RATING ACTIONS

First Puerto Rico AAA Target Maturity Fund I
--Medium-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'AA';
--Short-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'F1+'.

First Puerto Rico AAA Target Maturity Fund II
--Medium-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'AA';
--Short-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'F1+'.

First Puerto Rico Target Maturity Income Opportunities Fund I
--Medium-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.

First Puerto Rico Target Maturity Income Opportunities Fund II
--Medium-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.

First Puerto Rico Tax-Advantaged Target Maturity Fund I
--Medium-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'AA';
--Short-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'F1+'.

First Puerto Rico Tax-Advantaged Target Maturity Fund II
--Medium-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'AA';
--Short-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'F1+'.

First Puerto Rico Tax-Exempt Fund
--Medium-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.

First Puerto Rico Tax-Exempt Target Maturity Fund II
--Medium-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.

First Puerto Rico Tax-Exempt Target Maturity Fund III
--Medium-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.

First Puerto Rico Tax-Exempt Target Maturity Fund IV
--Medium-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.

First Puerto Rico Tax-Exempt Target Maturity Fund V
--Medium-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-Term Notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and
Santander Asset Management (Puerto Rico).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Puerto Rico Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions,' (May 30, 2012).

