TEXT-Fitch affirms Coca-Cola Enterprises IDRs at 'BBB+/F2'

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc.'s (CCE's) and Coca-Cola Enterprises (Canada) Bottling Finance Company's - its wholly-owned subsidiary - ratings as follows: Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at'F2'; --Bank credit facility at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Coca-Cola Enterprises (Canada) Bottling Finance Company --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Guaranteed senior unsecured notes at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. At June 29, 2012, CCE had $3.2 billion of total debt. Pro forma for the firm's 350 million Euro notes issued on July 24, 2012, total debt was $3.6 billion. Rating Rationale: CCE's ratings reflect the company's moderate leverage, good financial flexibility, and exclusive right to manufacture, sell and distribute Coca-Cola brand beverages in Western Europe. Coca-Cola products have leading market share in non-alcoholic ready-to-drink products in each of CCE's territories. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, CCE generated $8.1 billion of net sales with 34% coming from Great Britain, 29% from France, 16% from Belgium, 9% from the Netherlands, 7% from Norway, and 5% from Sweden. CCE was granted the right to purchase The Cola-Cola Company's (TCCC's) German bottler by May 2013 following TCCC's acquisition of CCE's North American business in October 2010. Should this occur, Fitch will evaluate any rating implications at that time. CCE's capital structure is guided by the firm's net debt-to-EBITDA leverage target of 2.5 times (x) to 3.0x and mix of dollar and Euro-denominated debt. Free cash flow (FCF), which Fitch defines as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends, generation has averaged over $400 million since 2010. Pro forma for the firm's July 2012 debt issuance, net leverage is approximately 2.1x and 70% of CCE's debt is dollar denominated while 30% is in European based currencies. Fitch expects this currency mismatch to lessen as CCE issues more Euro-denominated debt in order to grow into its net leverage target. CCE's operating earnings and cash flow are holding up well, despite the weak economy in most of Western Europe and the weaken Euro which negatively affected operating income by 8% during the first six months of 2012. During this period, CCE successfully offset a 2.5% increase in cost of sales per case with 3% net pricing per case. Volumes for the period declined 3.5% due mainly to unfavorable weather. CCE's EBITDA margin for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended June 29, 2012 was relatively flat versus year end 2011 at 16.4%. Fitch views CCE's 2012 guidance of $475 million to $500 million of discretionary cash before the payment of its dividend as achievable. CCE's paid $95 million in dividends during the first half of 2012 for a full year run rate of $190 million. Credit Statistics: CCE's credit metrics are in line with Fitch's expectations. For the latest twelve month (LTM) period ended June 29, 2012, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.4x, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 3.7x, and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 14.5x. At Dec. 31, 2011, these credit statistics were 2.2x, 15.9x, and 3.5x, respectively. Total debt-to-operating EBITDA pro forma for the July 2012 debt issuance was approximately 2.7x. LTM FCF was $282 million. CCE is using a combination of FCF and incremental debt to fund share repurchases as it grows into its 2.5x - 3.0x net leverage target. Fitch's ratings are based on a gross leverage basis; therefore, as leverage increases within the company's targeted net leverage range, room within the rating is being gradually eliminated. Fitch would expect CCE to halt or restrict stock buybacks if there is deterioration in core operations or if they engage in a large acquisition. Credit metrics remaining at or piercing the high end of the company's targeted range could result in a negative rating action. Liquidity, Covenants and Guarantees: At June 29, 2012, CCE had $1.4 billion of liquidity inclusive of $422 million of cash and full availability under the firm's $1 billion multi-currency credit facility expiring in August 2014. The credit facility requires that CCE's net debt-to-total capital ratio does not exceed 75%. Fitch estimates that this ratio was 30% at June 29, 2012, providing CCE substantial cushion under this covenant. CCE's Coca-Cola Enterprises (Canada) Bottling Finance Company subsidiary currently has $211 million Swiss franc unsecured notes due March 13, 2013. TCCC's wholly-owned Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc. subsidiary inherited the guarantee of these notes when TCCC purchased CCE's North American bottling operations. The rating for these notes is based on Coca-Cola Refreshments USA, Inc.'s IDR of 'A+'. CCE's other debt is not guaranteed by TCCC or any of its subsidiaries. What Could Trigger a Rating Action Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Gross debt-to-operating EBITDA consistently below 2.3x due to operating income growth and continued strong FCF generation; --Significant additional geographic diversification and/or an equity stake and board representation by Coca-Cola. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Leverage at the high end of CCE's targeted net leverage range of 2.5x - 3.0x; --Gross debt-to-operating EBITDA above 3.0x and significantly lower FCF; --Continued debt-financed share repurchases concurrent with materially weaker volumes and margin contraction; --A material increase in leverage due to the debt-financed acquisition of TCCC's German bottler concurrent with Fitch's expectation that credit metrics would not improve within a 12- to 18-month time frame post-transaction. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Disclosure: Veronique Morali, Vice Chairman of Fitch Group, Inc. and a member of its board, is also a member of the board of Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. Ms. Morali does not participate in any Fitch rating committees, including that of Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage