TEXT-S&P may raise Harron Communications rating
March 23, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P may raise Harron Communications rating

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. cable system operator Harron Communications announced that it is 	
launching an offer of $225 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020.	
     -- It plans on using the proceeds from the proposed notes to support a 	
management buyout of certain existing shareholders ($140 million payment to 	
Boston Ventures) and repay $55 million of term loan debt.	
     -- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company on 	
CreditWatch Positive and assigning our 'B-' issue rating and '6' recovery 	
rating to the proposed notes.	
     -- Assuming the notes are issued under the contemplated terms, we will 	
raise the corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'B' as leverage will decline to 	
6.5x debt-to-2011 EBITDA from 7.5x.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' corporate 	
credit rating on Frazer, Pa.-based cable system operator Harron Communications 	
L.P. on CreditWatch with positive implications. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery 	
rating to Harron's proposed senior unsecured notes. The '6' recovery rating 	
indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of 	
payment default.	
	
This action follows the company's announcement that it is launching an offer 	
of $225 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. It plans on using the 	
proceeds from the proposed notes (to be sold under Rule 144A without 	
registrations rights) to support a management buyout of certain existing 	
shareholders ($140 million payment to Boston Ventures) and repay $55 million 	
of term loan debt. The company recently amended its credit facility to allow 	
for this notes issuance, although this amendment is contingent on completing 	
the notes issue. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Harron reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile 	
(based on our criteria). We consider the business risk profile "fair" (based 	
on our criteria), reflecting a mature core basic video services business with 	
modest revenue growth prospects, below-industry-average high-speed data (HSD) 	
and telephone penetration, and competitive pressures from direct-to-home (DTH) 	
satellite providers for video services and local telephone companies for HSD 	
and telephone services. Tempering factors include its operations in less 	
populated second-tier markets, which provide some protection from local 	
telephone companies deploying facilities-based video offerings in the 	
intermediate term; its position as the leading provider of pay-TV services in 	
its markets; and expectations for healthy free cash flow generation. Harron 	
serves small and midsize markets with approximately 172,000 basic video 	
customers. 	
	
We view Harron's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. Leverage, pro 	
forma for the transaction, is 6.5x consolidated debt to 2011 EBITDA. We assess 	
Harron's liquidity as "adequate" (based on our criteria).	
	
Harron faces significant competitive pressures from the DTH satellite 	
operators DIRECTV and DISH Network Corp. for video services and from the local 	
telephone companies for HSD and telephone services. According to the company, 	
penetration of DTH services is higher in its territories than the national 	
average of about 25% due to underinvestment by the previous owners of its 	
cable systems. 	
	
However, Harron's focus on second- and third-tier markets provides some 	
protection from phone company competition, at least in the near-to-medium 	
term. Unlike larger markets, competition for video services is limited to just 	
the two DTH satellite operators. Verizon's FiOS offering is not available in 	
any of Harron's markets and AT&T's U-Verse offering is available in only a few 	
markets, thus limiting the telephone companies' ability to offer a competitive 	
triple-play bundle of video, HSD, and telephone to Harron's own offering. 	
Given this competitive environment, we expect Harron to improve the 	
penetration of its HSD (32%) and telephone (11%) services toward the national 	
averages of about 37% and 20%, respectively. This may be a multiyear process, 	
however, and it will depend on a higher level of capital expenditures over the 	
next few years to upgrade plant. While Harron's growth prospects remain good 	
if the company can close that gap versus its peers, we expect growth prospects 	
to more closely resemble the mature cable-TV industry over time.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Harron's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. For the next two 	
years, sources of liquidity should outweigh uses by over 1.5x. However, the 	
expected EBITDA headroom under the bank facility limits the liquidity 	
assessment to adequate. Harron's liquidity consists of minimal cash on hand; 	
our expectations for positive net free cash flow, including high capital 	
expenditures; and a full availability under its recently amended $60 million 	
revolving credit facility. We consider near-term debt maturities manageable. 	
The $55 million prepayment of the term loan from the proposed transaction 	
funds the 2012, 2013, and partial 2014 amortization requirements. 	
	
Bank credit facility covenants were amended in the transaction and consist of 	
a 6.75x total leverage covenant (debt/last-two-quarters annualized EBITDA) 	
with step-downs to 5.0x over time, a senior secured leverage covenant of 4.75x 	
(stepping down to 3.5x), and a minimum interest coverage covenant 	
(latest-12-month EBITDA/interest expense) of 2.0x with step-ups to 2.5x. We 	
expect at least a 15% EBITDA headroom for all covenants.	
	
CreditWatch	
Assuming the notes are issued under the contemplated terms, we will raise the 	
corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'B' as leverage will decline to 6.5x 	
debt-to-2011 EBITDA from 7.5x. The latter leverage metric reflects 100% debt 	
treatment of the currently outstanding preferred B stock, all of which will be 	
converted to equity as part of the refinancing. We placed the rating on the 	
secured credit facilities on CreditWatch Positive on March 9, 2012, with the 	
potential for a one-notch upgrade after Harron announced proposed amendments 	
that would reduce the amount of secured debt and improve recovery prospects to 	
'2' from '3'. However, given today's additional CreditWatch Positive on the 	
corporate credit rating, upon consummation of the proposed notes offering, we 	
will raise the issue-level rating on the senior secured credit facilities by 	
two notches, to 'BB-' from 'B', reflecting both the higher corporate credit 	
rating and the improved recovery prospects.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 	
March 21, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating 	
Stability, Jan., 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To 	
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To 	
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Harron Communications L.P.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Watch Pos/--     B/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Harron Finance Corp	
Harron Communications L.P.	
 Senior Unsecured                	
  US$225 mil nts due 2020               B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Positive	
	
Gans Communications LP	
MetroCast Cablevision of New Hampshire LLC	
MetroCast Communications of Connecticut LLC	
MetroCast Communications of Mississippi LLC	
 Senior Secured                         B/Watch Pos        	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

