TEXT-S&P may raise Harron Communications rating

Overview -- U.S. cable system operator Harron Communications announced that it is launching an offer of $225 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. -- It plans on using the proceeds from the proposed notes to support a management buyout of certain existing shareholders ($140 million payment to Boston Ventures) and repay $55 million of term loan debt. -- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company on CreditWatch Positive and assigning our 'B-' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to the proposed notes. -- Assuming the notes are issued under the contemplated terms, we will raise the corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'B' as leverage will decline to 6.5x debt-to-2011 EBITDA from 7.5x. Rating Action On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Frazer, Pa.-based cable system operator Harron Communications L.P. on CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to Harron's proposed senior unsecured notes. The '6' recovery rating indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. This action follows the company's announcement that it is launching an offer of $225 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020. It plans on using the proceeds from the proposed notes (to be sold under Rule 144A without registrations rights) to support a management buyout of certain existing shareholders ($140 million payment to Boston Ventures) and repay $55 million of term loan debt. The company recently amended its credit facility to allow for this notes issuance, although this amendment is contingent on completing the notes issue. Rationale The ratings on Harron reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria). We consider the business risk profile "fair" (based on our criteria), reflecting a mature core basic video services business with modest revenue growth prospects, below-industry-average high-speed data (HSD) and telephone penetration, and competitive pressures from direct-to-home (DTH) satellite providers for video services and local telephone companies for HSD and telephone services. Tempering factors include its operations in less populated second-tier markets, which provide some protection from local telephone companies deploying facilities-based video offerings in the intermediate term; its position as the leading provider of pay-TV services in its markets; and expectations for healthy free cash flow generation. Harron serves small and midsize markets with approximately 172,000 basic video customers. We view Harron's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. Leverage, pro forma for the transaction, is 6.5x consolidated debt to 2011 EBITDA. We assess Harron's liquidity as "adequate" (based on our criteria). Harron faces significant competitive pressures from the DTH satellite operators DIRECTV and DISH Network Corp. for video services and from the local telephone companies for HSD and telephone services. According to the company, penetration of DTH services is higher in its territories than the national average of about 25% due to underinvestment by the previous owners of its cable systems. However, Harron's focus on second- and third-tier markets provides some protection from phone company competition, at least in the near-to-medium term. Unlike larger markets, competition for video services is limited to just the two DTH satellite operators. Verizon's FiOS offering is not available in any of Harron's markets and AT&T's U-Verse offering is available in only a few markets, thus limiting the telephone companies' ability to offer a competitive triple-play bundle of video, HSD, and telephone to Harron's own offering. Given this competitive environment, we expect Harron to improve the penetration of its HSD (32%) and telephone (11%) services toward the national averages of about 37% and 20%, respectively. This may be a multiyear process, however, and it will depend on a higher level of capital expenditures over the next few years to upgrade plant. While Harron's growth prospects remain good if the company can close that gap versus its peers, we expect growth prospects to more closely resemble the mature cable-TV industry over time. Liquidity We view Harron's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. For the next two years, sources of liquidity should outweigh uses by over 1.5x. However, the expected EBITDA headroom under the bank facility limits the liquidity assessment to adequate. Harron's liquidity consists of minimal cash on hand; our expectations for positive net free cash flow, including high capital expenditures; and a full availability under its recently amended $60 million revolving credit facility. We consider near-term debt maturities manageable. The $55 million prepayment of the term loan from the proposed transaction funds the 2012, 2013, and partial 2014 amortization requirements. Bank credit facility covenants were amended in the transaction and consist of a 6.75x total leverage covenant (debt/last-two-quarters annualized EBITDA) with step-downs to 5.0x over time, a senior secured leverage covenant of 4.75x (stepping down to 3.5x), and a minimum interest coverage covenant (latest-12-month EBITDA/interest expense) of 2.0x with step-ups to 2.5x. We expect at least a 15% EBITDA headroom for all covenants. CreditWatch Assuming the notes are issued under the contemplated terms, we will raise the corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'B' as leverage will decline to 6.5x debt-to-2011 EBITDA from 7.5x. The latter leverage metric reflects 100% debt treatment of the currently outstanding preferred B stock, all of which will be converted to equity as part of the refinancing. We placed the rating on the secured credit facilities on CreditWatch Positive on March 9, 2012, with the potential for a one-notch upgrade after Harron announced proposed amendments that would reduce the amount of secured debt and improve recovery prospects to '2' from '3'. However, given today's additional CreditWatch Positive on the corporate credit rating, upon consummation of the proposed notes offering, we will raise the issue-level rating on the senior secured credit facilities by two notches, to 'BB-' from 'B', reflecting both the higher corporate credit rating and the improved recovery prospects. Senior Unsecured US$225 mil nts due 2020 B- Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Positive Gans Communications LP MetroCast Cablevision of New Hampshire LLC MetroCast Communications of Connecticut LLC MetroCast Communications of Mississippi LLC Senior Secured B/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 3