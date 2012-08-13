FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns South Street Securities 'A-1+' short-term ICR
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns South Street Securities 'A-1+' short-term ICR

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- South Street Securities LLC (SSS) is a limited-purpose company whose 
primary business is to act as an intermediary among third-party borrowers and 
lenders through repurchase (repo) and reverse repo agreements.
     -- We assigned an 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on SSS per 
SSS' request. At the same time, we affirmed our 'AA+' long-term ICR on SSS. 
The outlook remains negative.
     -- The 'A-1+' short-term ICR assigned to SSS reflects our view of SSS' 
capacity to meet its obligation according to its contracted terms over a 
short-term period. The affirmation of the 'AA+' long-term ICR on SSS reflects 
our view of SSS' capacity to meet its obligation according to its contracted 
terms over a long-term period.
     -- The issuer credit ratings on SSS are limited by the ICR on Fixed 
Income Clearing Corp. (FICC) due to SSS' significant credit exposure to FICC.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on South 
Street Securities LLC (SSS) per SSS' request. At the same time, we affirmed 
our 'AA+' long-term ICR on SSS. The outlook remains negative. SSS is a 
limited-purpose company whose primary business is to act as an intermediary 
among third-party borrowers and lenders through repurchase (repo) and reverse 
repo agreements.

The 'A-1+' short-term ICR assigned to SSS reflects our view of SSS' capacity 
to meet its obligation according to its contracted terms over a short-term 
period. The affirmation of the 'AA+' long-term ICR on SSS reflects our view of 
SSS' capacity to meet its obligation according to its contracted terms over a 
long-term period.

The factors we considered in our rating analysis include:
     -- The company's current level of credit risk capital, market risk 
capital, and operational risk capital;
     -- The collateral composition under the reverse repo and repo portfolio;
     -- The credit profile and concentration of the reverse repo and repo 
counterparties; 
     -- The liquidity; and
     -- The company's operating procedures and modes of operation.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

The ICRs assigned to SSS take into account our criteria for rating market 
value securities. As recently announced, however, these criteria are under 
review (see "RequestRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
