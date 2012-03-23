FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Currus XVIII and XIX Limited ratings
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Currus XVIII and XIX Limited ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 - Fitch Ratings affirms the ratings of Currus XVIII and XIX
Limited as follows:	
	
Currus XVIII Limited	
	
--$487,500,000 senior facility at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$6,250,000 subordinated B1 facility at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$6,250,000 subordinated B2 facility at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable.	
	
Currus XIX Limited	
	
--$487,500,000 senior facility at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$6,250,000 subordinated B1 facility at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;	
--$6,250,000 subordinated B2 facility at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable.	
	
The affirmations are based primarily on the underlying collateral which consists
of GE Dealer Floorplan Master Note Trust 2007-1 class A, class B, and class C
notes currently rated 'AAA', 'A' and 'BBB', respectively, by Fitch, with Stable
Outlooks.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 4, 2011;	
--'Fitch Affirms Outstanding Ratings of the GE Dealer Floorplan Master Note
Trust', dated May 4, 2011.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria

