TEXT-S&P revises Verso Paper outlook to negative
August 13, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Verso Paper outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- Operating performance for U.S. coated-paper manufacturer Verso Paper 
Holding LLC has been weaker than we expected.
     -- Credit measures are likely to remain weak for the 'B' rating given our 
outlook for sluggish economic growth and a lack of meaningful improvement in 
coated paper prices over the remainder of 2012.
     -- We are revising our outlook on Verso Paper to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects the possibility that we could 
downgrade Verso Paper over the next several quarters if the anticipated 
sequential improvement in the company's EBITDA fails to transpire.

Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Memphis, Tenn.-based Verso Paper Holdings LLC (Verso Paper) to negative from 
stable and affirmed its ratings on the company, including its 'B' corporate 
credit rating. 

Rationale
The outlook revision follows Verso Paper's weaker-than-expected second-quarter 
earnings results resulting from sluggish economic growth and advertising 
spending. While we expect seasonal factors to lead to a sequential improvement 
in Verso Paper's earnings over the second half of 2012, credit measures are 
now likely to remain weak for the 'B' rating through the remainder of 2012. 

The corporate credit rating on Verso Paper reflects Standard & Poor's view of 
the combination of its "highly leveraged" financial risk and "weak" business 
risk. Our ratings incorporate the company's limited product diversity, 
substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for greater electronic 
content, and vulnerability to fluctuations in input costs and selling prices. 
In addition, despite our expectation that credit measures will remain somewhat 
weak over the next several quarters, we expect liquidity to remain "adequate," 
attributable to its cash position, credit facilities, and manageable near-term 
debt maturity profile following the completed exchange offers in the first 
half of 2012.

We are lowering our 2012 and 2013 EBITDA forecasts for Verso Paper in light of 
our more cautious economic outlook over this period. Under our baseline 
scenario, we forecast Verso Paper's 2012 EBITDA to approximate $140 million, 
compared with about $150 million for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 
2012. In addition, we expect 2013 EBITDA to approximate $190 million, which is 
about 15% lower than our prior forecast. Key assumptions to our EBITDA 
forecast include:
     -- Annual real GDP growth of 2% in 2012 and 2013;
     -- Permanent capacity closures coupled with weak coated paper demand 
result in total tons shipped declining to 1.8 million tons in 2012 and to 
slightly below 1.75 million tons in 2013, compared with 2 million tons in 2011;
     -- Average selling prices for coated paper modestly improve throughout 
the remainder of 2012 and increase in the low single-digits percentages in 
2013;
     -- Cost-savings initiatives offset any increases input costs (including 
chemicals, wood, and energy) over the next 12 months.

Key downside risks to our forecast include a U.S. recession that could 
accelerate the secular demand decline for coated papers over the near term. A 
material increase in raw-material costs that is unable to be offset by price 
increases or cost savings initiatives could also significantly reduce 
profitability. A key upside risk to our EBITDA forecast would be 
better-than-expected increases in coated paper prices. We believe that Verso's 
financial results and credit measures will fluctuate widely during the course 
of a cycle because demand correlates closely to general economic conditions 
and highly cyclical advertising spending.

Total debt (including about $90 million of adjustments for pension 
liabilities, operating leases, asset retirement obligations, and accrued 
interest) was about $1.38 billion on June 30, 2012, compared with $1.35 
billion at year-end 2011. Based on our EBITDA assumptions, we expect Verso 
Paper to remain highly leveraged with debt to EBITDA in excess of 7x 
throughout 2013, compared with 9x as of June 30, 2012. In addition, interest 
coverage is likely to remain below 1.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to 
debt less than 10% over this similar period. 

Verso is the second-largest coated paper manufacturer in North America and 
accounts for about 15% of total production capacity. A substantial proportion 
of its sales are to catalogs and magazines end users, which we believe are 
susceptible to substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for 
greater electronic content, particularly with increased penetration of 
e-readers and tablet computers.

At this time, our ratings do not take into consideration a potential merger of 
Verso Paper with bankrupt competitor NewPage Corp. (D/--). If a proposal for a 
combination were to become more likely, we would reassess any potential 
ratings impact on Verso Paper, including possible synergy benefits and 
deleveraging through a business combination of the two largest coated paper 
manufacturers in North America. 

Liquidity
Our assessment of Verso Paper's "adequate" liquidity profile is based on the 
following assumptions:
     -- We expect that sources of liquidity (including FFO, cash balances, and 
availability under the credit facilities) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more 
over the next 12 months;
     -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and
     -- Covenants will survive a 15% drop in EBITDA.

As of June 30, 2012, the company's primary sources of liquidity include about 
$21 million of cash and $118 million of availability (net of $42 million of 
issued letters of credit) under its $150 million asset-based lending facility 
and $50 million revolving credit facility. The ABL facility includes a 
fixed-charge coverage ratio requirement of 1x if availability falls below a 
certain threshold. The revolving credit facility includes a net first lien 
leverage ratio covenant of 3.5x which applies if loans or letters of credit 
are outstanding under the facility. Given our operating assumptions, we expect 
the company to generate negative free cash flow in 2012 after consideration of 
an estimated $60 million of net capital expenditures and a modest decline in 
working capital levels. Maintenance capital expenditures are estimated to be 
about $50 million. Liquidity could be positively affected over the next 
several quarters if the company successfully settles its loss claim with its 
insurance carrier related to the recent Sartell mill fire and explosion. 
Management has not disclosed the timing or size of such settlement. The 
company's nearest debt maturity occurs in February 2013 when Verso Paper 
Finance Holdings LLC's unsecured term loan is due.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
Verso Paper published May 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade 
Verso Paper over the next several quarters if the anticipated sequential 
improvement in the company's EBITDA fails to transpire resulting in interest 
coverage remaining in the low 1x area. Under this scenario, liquidity would 
likely weaken and the company would likely need to rely on borrowings under 
its revolving credit facilities to fund operating requirements.

We could revise the rating outlook to stable if Verso Paper were to 
demonstrate sustained profitability throughout the next several quarters such 
that we were confident the company will be able to generate positive free cash 
flow in 2013. In addition, we would expect the company to be able to 
successfully repay or refinance Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC's February 
2013 term loan maturity.


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Credit Themes: The Outlook Is Stable For U.S. Forest Products; 
Macroeconomic Factors Pose Greater Risk Than Company Actions, July 25, 2012
     -- U.S. Natural Resources Companies Hang On To Ratings Stability Amid A 
Gradual Recovery, April 27, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 
Update, May 12, 2009
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, 
Dec. 11, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Negative
                                        To                 From
Verso Paper Holdings LLC
Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Verso Paper Holdings LLC
 Senior Secured                         CCC+               
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6
 Senior Secured                         BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
 Subordinated                           CCC+               
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6

Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6

Verso Paper Inc.
 Senior Secured                         CCC+               
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6
 Senior Secured                         BB-                
  Recovery Rating                       1                  1




Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
