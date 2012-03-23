FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Bass Pro Group to stable, affirms rating
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P revises Bass Pro Group to stable, affirms rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. sporting goods retailer Bass Pro is proposing to add an 	
additional $200 million of debt to its term loan B. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-' issue-level rating and revising our 	
recovery rating to '3' on the term loan B.	
     -- At the same time, we are revising our outlook to stable from positive.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that positive operating 	
performance will offset the additional debt from the transaction.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Springfield, Mo.-based Bass Pro Group LLC to stable from positive. 	
Concurrently, we affirmed the 'BB-' rating on the $896 million term loan B 	
with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% 	
to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we are 	
also affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company. 	
	
We have revised our view of balance-sheet lease debt and have only treated the 	
capital lease portion as priority debt in our scenario. Therefore, although 	
this transaction results in additional term loan debt in the capital 	
structure, this is more than offset by the decrease in priority lease debt. 	
Based on this, we are revising our recovery rating to '3' from '4'. The 	
issue-level rating of 'BB-' remains unchanged. According to the company, it 	
intends to use the proceeds of the debt increase to pay a dividend and for 	
store expansion opportunities.	
 	
Rationale	
The outlook revision includes our view that credit protection measures will 	
not improve as quickly as previously anticipated due to a more aggressive 	
financial policy. The rating on Bass Pro Group LLC reflects Standard & Poor's 	
Ratings Services' expectation that the company's sales and margins will 	
continue to improve; however, credit protection measures will improve at a 	
slower rate than our prior expectations due to the addition of debt. It also 	
incorporates our view of a more aggressive financial policy with regards to 	
dividends.	
	
The company's "fair" business profile (based on our criteria) reflects the 	
risks we see in its participation in the highly competitive, widely 	
fragmented, sporting goods and outdoor recreation market. In our view, the 	
company's good market position and diversified product offering partly offset 	
these factors.	
	
We forecast that performance will continue to strengthen modestly over the 	
near term, as the economy continues to recover and the company benefits from 	
its good recreation value proposition. In our view, Bass Pro's good 	
merchandising and product offerings continue to propel performance gains. The 	
Tracker Marine division improved over the past year, but we expect growth in 	
this segment to be limited because of the large-ticket nature of boats and the 	
constriction of consumer credit. 	
	
Our specific assumptions for the company for 2012 include:	
     -- Mid-single digit sales growth due to a combination of positive 	
same-store sales and new store growth.	
     -- EBITDA margin expansion due to lower markdowns, shifts in product mix 	
to higher-margin items, and further working capital gains. 	
     -- Increases in capital expenditures to support new store growth.	
     -- Positive free operating cash flow.	
     -- No additional dividends in 2012.	
 	
We assess the company's financial profile as "aggressive," as credit 	
protection measures will weaken because of the increase in debt. Pro forma for 	
the transaction, total adjusted debt to EBITDA is approximately 5.0x and 	
EBITDA interest coverage is about 3.2x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. 	
However, we expect leverage to decline to the mid-4x area over the next 12 	
months, primarily because of EBITDA gains. Pro forma funds from operations 	
(FFO) to debt was about 14% during the same period, and we expect this metric 	
to increase to remain relatively stable over the next year.	
 	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is "adequate," indicating that the company's cash sources are likely 	
to exceed uses over the next 12 to 18 months. Cash sources include cash on 	
hand, moderate free operating cash flow, and availability under its revolving 	
credit facility. We anticipate that cash uses will be modest and consist of 	
capital expenditures, some investment in working capital, and near-term debt 	
maturities.	
	
Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity are as follows:	
     -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by 	
1.2x or more.	
     -- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to drop by 	
20%.	
     -- We anticipate adequate covenant cushion under its financial 	
performance covenants, of over 20%.	
     -- Sound relationships with its banks.	
     -- Minimal debt maturities over the near term.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report to 	
be published as soon as possible following this release on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operations will improve over 	
the next 12 months. We believe that revenue gains and continued margin 	
expansion could lead to stronger credit metrics over the near term. We could 	
raise our rating if the company continues to grow sales in the upper-single 	
digits and lower total debt to EBITDA toward the high-3x area. Although 	
unlikely, this could occur if EBITDA increases by about 25%. 	
	
We could take a negative rating action if operating performance erodes more 	
than we expect because of a moderate downturn in consumer spending or if 	
commodity pressures are greater than we anticipate. At that time, EBITDA would 	
have declined by about 15% below our expectations and credit metrics would 	
deteriorate such that leverage would increase to the low-5x area. 	
Additionally, we could lower the rating if the company demonstrates more 	
aggressive financial policies, including another dividend in 2012.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Bass Pro Group LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      BB-/Positive/--	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised	
	
Bass Pro Group LLC	
 Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        BB-                BB-	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.