#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Vericrest special loan servicer ranking

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We raised our ranking on Vericrest Financial Inc. (Vericrest) as a 
special loan servicer to ABOVE AVERAGE and affirmed our ranking as a subprime 
residential mortgage loan servicer at ABOVE AVERAGE.
     -- The raised ranking reflects Vericrest's efforts in applying the same 
standards to special loan servicing as the company applies to subprime 
servicing. 
     -- Vericrest has several innovative solutions for loss mitigation 
including a program to maintain contact with borrowers with newly modified 
loans to help them understand the terms of the modification and assist 
borrowers in improving credit profiles and to minimize recidivism rates.
     -- Vericrest hired several new senior managers in 2011 and 2012, 
including a new CEO and created new positions including the General Counsel 
position to strengthen compliance and quality control functions within the 
organization.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today raised its ranking on Vericrest Financial Inc. (Vericrest) to ABOVE 
AVERAGE as a special loan servicer. We also affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking 
on Vericrest as a subprime residential mortgage loan servicer. The outlook for 
all of the rankings is stable. 

MAJOR RANKING FACTORS

Strengths:
     -- Focus on customer service and proactive default management through 
both traditional methods and innovative programs in an effort to provide 
maximum return for investors and address the needs of borrowers; 
     -- Vericrest's program, "Vericrest Cares," contacts borrowers with newly 
modified loans to help them understand the terms of the modification and 
assist borrowers in improving credit profiles to minimize recidivism rates; 
and 
     -- Vericrest has applied the same practices it uses for subprime loans to 
process loans that may require special loan servicing, including the loans 
purchased by the company's parent. 
 
Weaknesses:
     -- Turnover rate for collection staff is high at 30%; and
     -- Nonreimbursable tax penalties are high at 20 cents per loan.
 

KEY CHANGES SINCE LAST REVIEW
     -- Vericrest hired many senior managers in 2011 and 2012, including a new 
CEO and created new positions including the General Counsel position to 
strengthen compliance and quality control functions within the organization.
     -- Vericrest created an early intervention unit that offers loss 
mitigation solutions early in the default process.
     -- Vericrest implemented a preforeclosure referral unit to ensure that 
the company receives all documents and that all collection and loss mitigation 
efforts have been made prior to foreclosure.
 
We also affirmed our subrankings for management and organization and 
loan/asset administration at ABOVE AVERAGE and raised our subranking for 
special loan servicing loan administration to ABOVE AVERAGE. The financial 
position is Sufficient.

Vericrest handles all defaulted loans on the same platform. Vericrest services 
approximately 43,000 loans with a $6 billion unpaid principal balance (UPB) as 
of June 30, 2012. The company services approximately 15,000 of those loans 
($2.5 billion UPB) for its parent, Lone Star Funds. Since Vericrest services 
all loans on the same platform and handles all processes with the same 
oversight, we are raising the special servicing ranking to ABOVE AVERAGE and 
the special servicer loan administration subranking to ABOVE AVERAGE.

Vericrest currently provides single points of contact (SPOCs) for loan 
modifications, short sales, deed-in-liens, credit enhancement, loan 
migrations, and high balance loans over $500,000, as well as for loans in New 
York and Utah. Vericrest plans to implement SPOC in the fourth quarter of this 
year.

Vericrest is unique in that it has a program, "Vericrest Cares," to contact 
borrowers with newly modified loans to help them understand the terms of the 
modification and assist borrowers in improving credit profiles to minimize 
recidivism rates. 

In our opinion, Vericrest effectively seeks to provide a balance between 
optimizing investors' interests and keeping borrowers in their homes. Data we 
collected from the company through Standard & Poor's proprietary SEAM 
questionnaire reflects that Vericrest's reported servicing metrics are 
comparable with those of its industry peers.

OUTLOOK

We believe that Vericrest's management team is committed to growing the 
portfolio and capitalizing on what we consider to be the company's experienced 
management and staff, efficient servicing systems, and effective internal 
controls. We expect the company to grow the portfolio primarily through loans 
that the parent, Lone Star Funds, acquires. Management also indicates that the 
company maintains excess operational and physical capacity to handle the 
acquisition of new portfolios of distressed loans. In hiring experienced staff 
(including several senior managers with significant servicing experience) and 
investing in servicing related technology, we believe that Vericrest is 
becoming well-situated to achieve its goals.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
 
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009 
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 
     -- Select Servicer List

