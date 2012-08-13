FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Titan International offer has no rating effect
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Titan International offer has no rating effect

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate
credit rating and outlook on Titan International Inc. (B+/Stable/--) are
not immediately affected by the company's announcement that it has made a
recommended share offer to acquire the entire share capital of Titan Europe Plc
(not rated), a manufacturer of wheels, undercarriage components, and assemblies
for tracked and wheeled off-road vehicles. Based on Titan Europe's existing debt
balance and the share-based nature of the transaction, we believe this could be
a moderately leveraging event, which we view to be relatively neutral to Titan
International's credit profile.   

We expect that Titan International's operating results will continue to 
improve in 2012 as a result of good demand expectations in the company's 
agricultural end market and increasing demand expectations in its 
earthmoving/construction end market. Credit measures will likely remain 
stronger than our expectations for the rating given currently favorable 
industry fundamentals (as of June 30, 2012, total debt to EBITDA was about 
1.3x and funds from operations to total debt was about 40%), but we 
believe these metrics will remain volatile given the end market cyclicality. 
We consider total debt to EBITDA of 4x-5x and FFO to total debt of 10%-15% to 
be appropriate for the rating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.