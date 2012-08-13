FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P puts Elan Corp 'B+' rating on watch positive
#Healthcare
August 13, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P puts Elan Corp 'B+' rating on watch positive

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- Dublin-based specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer Elan Corp. plans to 
spin off its drug discovery unit by year-end, subject to shareholder and 
bondholder approval.
     -- This will increase Elan's long-range dependence on Tysabri, but will 
contribute to a sharp reduction in operating costs and increase in cash flow.
     -- The potential improvement in Elan's financial risk profile could lead 
us to raise our corporate credit rating by one notch.
     -- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Elan on CreditWatch 
with positive implications, pending completion of the proposed transaction. 

Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate 
credit rating on Dublin-based specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer Elan Corp. 
plc on CreditWatch with positive implications. 

We also affirmed our 'BB-' ratings on unsecured issues of subsidiaries Elan 
Finance Corp. and Elan Finance PLC. 

The issue rating affirmation incorporates a cap on the recovery ratings of 
unsecured debt issued by 'BB' category issuers at '3'. As a result, a 
one-notch upgrade of the corporate credit rating would correspond with a 
revision of the recovery rating on Elan's unsecured debt to a '3' from a '2', 
leaving the issue rating unchanged. The recovery rating cap is intended to 
account for the fact that recovery rates on unsecured debt of 'BB' category 
issuers have a high risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional debt.

Rationale
The ratings on Elan reflect our belief that the company will remain heavily 
dependent on its multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, Tysabri. This underlies a 
business risk profile that we consider "weak" (according to our criteria). 
However, the company has the potential to sharply reduce its operating costs 
with its singular product focus. Improved credit measures from an increase in 
patent-protected cash flows suggests that we will likely revise our assessment 
that the financial risk profile is "aggressive," and raise the corporate 
credit rating with the spin-off of the research-intensive drug discovery unit.

Its decision to spin off its drug discovery unit by the end of 2012, along 
with the recent disappointment of a potentially lucrative Alzheimer's 
treatment, will leave Elan's prospects closely tied to a single product. We 
believe 15% revenue growth through 2013 will be supported by further 
penetration of the MS user base by Tysabri, marketed by Biogen Idec. While the 
injectable drug is patented through 2020, it is subject to the development of 
competitive oral formulations and unforeseen patient complications. 

We likely will revise our assessment of the financial risk profile as 
aggressive if the proposed spin-off is completed. Margins in 2013 would expand 
markedly with the decline in R&D and other operating expenses associated with 
the company's strategic focus on Tysabri. We assume a near doubling in 2013 
EBITDA, with the possible achievement of $400 million. Debt to EBITDA may well 
fall below 2x, and we believe that much of this tax-sheltered income will 
translate into cash from operations. With minimal capital spending needs, and 
the potential monetization of its remaining stake in Alkermes, the company 
will be able to build its liquidity to pre-fund its sizable 2016 debt 
maturities, and for potential share and/or debt buybacks and dividends. We 
would also note, however, the company has a short record of sustaining 
leverage below 5x, and there is significant potential variability in EBITDA 
tied to the dependence on a single product.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Elan Corp. plc
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Pos/--    B+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

Elan Finance Corp.
Elan Finance plc
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                
   Recovery Rating                      2                  



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

