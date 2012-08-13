FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates NYC IDA's TrIPs project bonds preliminary 'BBB-'
#Market News
August 13, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates NYC IDA's TrIPs project bonds preliminary 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' preliminary
rating to the New York City Industrial Development Agency's $125 million series
2012A senior bonds and Public Finance Authority's $187 million series 2012B
senior bonds, $12 million series 2012C senior bonds, and $35 million series
2012E senior bonds. All bonds were issued on behalf of Transportation
Infrastructure Properties LLC (TrIPs).

"The preliminary project rating reflects our view of TrIPs' established 
competitive position, the significant barriers to new entrants, TrIPs 
affiliation with Aeroterm as an experienced project manager, and the 
portfolio's strong debt service coverage," said Standard & Poor's credit 
analyst Jodi Hecht.

The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the portfolio will stabilize 
in 2017 at higher occupancy levels than has been seen in recent recessionary 
years, and that it will grow at modest levels as a function of gradual 
economic growth.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007
     -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, 
Dec. 20, 2011
     -- Rating Criteria For Project Developers, Sept. 30, 2004

RATINGS LIST
New Rating

Transportation Infrastructure Properties LLC
 $125 mil sr bnds ser 2012A     BBB-(prelim)/Stable
 $187 mil sr bnds ser 2012B     BBB-(prelim)/Stable
 $12 mil sr bnds ser 2012C      BBB-(prelim)/Stable
 $35 mil sr bnds ser 2012E      BBB-(prelim)/Stable



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.


