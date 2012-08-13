FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Jamaica's short-term rating, outlook remains negative
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Jamaica's short-term rating, outlook remains negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- Standard & Poor's has revised its methodology for linking short-term 
and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.
     -- Based on the application of the revised criteria, we are raising our 
short-term rating on Jamaica to 'B' from 'C'.
     -- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency issuer 
ratings on Jamaica.
     -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting our view of the likelihood of 
a downgrade if the government fails to increase its primary surplus, stabilize 
both the external and fiscal accounts, and meet other requirements of official 
creditors.

Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
sovereign credit ratings on Jamaica to 'B' from 'C'. We also affirmed our 'B-' 
long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings. The outlook remains 
negative. In addition, our 'B' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment 
remains unchanged.

Rationale
The change in the short-term rating to 'B' from 'C' results from the revision 
of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between long-term and short-term 
ratings for sovereigns. According to our revised criteria, the short-term 
rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating on the 
sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to 
corporate entities with "strong or adequate" liquidity. (See table 1 in 
"Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And 
Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012.) As a result, the change in the 
short-term ratings on Jamaica does not reflect a change in Jamaica's 
short-term credit prospects.

Jamaica's narrow economic structure, large informal sector, and persistent 
fiscal and external deficits, which have led to heavy debt-service burdens, 
constrain our ratings on the country. General government debt could exceed 
130% of GDP in fiscal 2012/2013, and the public-sector deficit could exceed 
the government's target of 4.5% of GDP. Jamaica's interest burden will likely 
also remain high at about 40% of general government revenue for the 
foreseeable future. We expect Jamaica's international reserves to cover just 
over three months of current account payments as of the end of 2012. We expect 
GDP growth will remain low this year, likely about 1%. In addition, the lack 
of a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sustained 
uncertainty about economic policies, detracting from Jamaica's 
creditworthiness.

Jamaica's stable democratic government and its success in financing a large 
share of its borrowing needs in the domestic capital markets support the 
ratings. We expect the government to continue to rely on the domestic capital 
market, multilateral funding, and strategic international issuances to finance 
its fiscal and external gap in the short term.

Our local and foreign currency ratings on Jamaica are the same because the 
country's less-developed domestic bond markets and fairly high inflation 
constrain its monetary policy options. Our T&C assessment is one notch higher 
than the foreign currency rating. This reflects our opinion that the 
likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange for 
Jamaica-based nonsovereign issuers is slightly lower than the likelihood of 
the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. This opinion 
balances the global orientation of the Jamaican economy against the potential 
for tighter exchange restrictions in a severe downside scenario.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of a downgrade if the 
government fails to increase its primary surplus and meet other requirements 
that are necessary to once again receive funding from the IMF and other 
multilateral lending institutions. Our view is that the government's room for 
fiscal maneuvering is narrowing. If the government fails to stabilize both the 
external and fiscal accounts, we would likely lower the rating. Conversely, if 
the government is able to improve its fiscal stance through a credible 
medium-term economic plan that will bring its IMF agreement on track while 
reducing external pressures, the sovereign's creditworthiness could improve.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- Jamaica, Feb. 22, 2012
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
                                          To                 From
Jamaica
 Sovereign Credit Rating                  B-/Negative/B      B-/Negative/C

Ratings Affirmed

Jamaica
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment     B                  



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

