TEXT-S&P: speculative-grade composite spread widens
August 13, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 4
basis points (bps) to 206 bps, and the speculative-grade composite spread
widened by 1 bp to 648 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 4 bps to 136
bps, the 'A' spread widened by 3 bps to 175 bps, and the 'BBB' spread widened by
3 bps to 253 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 3 bps to 442 bps, the 'B' spread
widened by 3 bps to 684 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 6 bps to 1,068 bps.

By industry, financial institutions expanded by 3 bps to 290 bps. Banks 
expanded by 2 bps to 307 bps. Industrials expanded by 4 bps to 294 bps. 
Utilities expanded by 4 bps to 214 bps. Telecommunications expanded by 5 bps 
to 315 bps.

The investment- and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs 
reached in October. The investment-grade spread is below its one-year moving 
average of 214 bps, and is below its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The 
speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 691 
bps and below its five-year moving average of 747 bps. We expect continued 
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, 
which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive 
side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average 
in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the 
financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue 
to weigh on risky assets.


Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

