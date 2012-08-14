FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch says Irish PIA legislation finalised; implementation risks remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings says the publication of the Personal Insolvency Bill in late June has clarified certain operational elements of the Personal Insolvency Arrangement (PIA) process which Fitch expects to be implemented towards the end of 2012. Fitch has gauged views from Irish banks on the impact the legislation would have on their mortgage portfolios and the agency believes PIAs would not be an appropriate solution until existing forbearance measures which banks currently employ are exhausted.(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

