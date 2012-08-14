FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch on U.S. nonresidential construction
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch on U.S. nonresidential construction

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Measuring Wheel: The U.S. Nonresidential Construction Industry â€” 2012Augh 14 - After enduring a rough environment over the past few years, the U.S. nonresidential construction sector is now beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. Driving the turnaround is the strong rebound in commercial construction. Spending on commercial construction projects, as measured by the Census Bureau (Value of Construction Put in Place), jumped 23.1% to $143.2 billion through the first half of this year. This compared favorably with $116.3 billion during the same period last year. Another potential positive for the sector is the recent passage of a new highway bill which will enable state and local governments to more definitively plan new longer term projects. That said, the benefits of the new highway bill are not likely to manifest until 2013. By no means is the sector out of the woods, however. Public construction, and highway and street spending will remain under pressure in 2012. Fitch projects public construction spending to stay flat in 2012 before growing slightly (2%) next year. Other factors that figure to level off the growth in new commercial construction activity before the year is out include: --Slow growth in the U.S. economy; --Lingering problems of key European economies; and --Continued issues with credit availability.. ‘Measuring Wheel’ is available by clicking on the above link or by visiting ‘www.fitchratings.com’.

