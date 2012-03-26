TEXT-Fitch affirms Siemens AG ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Siemens AG’s (Siemens) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at ‘A+', and Short-term IDR at ‘F1’. Fitch has also affirmed Siemens’ two hybrid bonds’ ratings at ‘A-'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. The affirmations reflect Siemens’ high degree of product and geographical diversification, stable earnings through the cycle, strong balance sheet and healthy liquidity. The group holds dominant market positions in many sectors, serves a global customer base and has good exposure to emerging markets, where it generates about one-third of its revenue. Following a healthy recovery in FY11, Siemens’ Q112 results reveal a slowdown in activity. Order intake turned negative, driven by lower Chinese orders, and reported adjusted EBITDA declined by one-fifth year-on-year, due to higher opex (selling and marketing and R&D expenses) in connection with a more aggressive growth strategy and weaker profitability in the Energy and Infrastructure & Cities divisions. In particular, margins in the Energy segment suffered from EUR203m project-related charges related to an offshore wind farm grid connection project, softer prices in the group’s high-voltage substation and transformer businesses and a less favourable business mix in its renewables business, while Infrastructure & Cities was troubled with delays of rolling stock orders and a less favourable business mix in low- and medium-voltage solutions for power grids. Fitch expects considerably lower end-market growth for 2012 compared to 2011, but some revenue and margin improvements towards H212, given the recent modest recovery in key leading industry indicators, notably in the US, where Siemens derives 20% of its revenue. The agency expects a return to lower opex spending to benefit margins in the coming quarters, but cautions that further project-related charges might continue to burden profitability. As the transformers and onshore wind farm end-markets continue to suffer from overcapacity and competition from new entrants, the group’s increased focus on cost-cutting are expected to improve cash generation in the coming quarters. The group’s intention to IPO lighting division OSRAM in 2012, if successful, will generate additional cash that can be used to repay debt or fund growth opportunities. A delay beyond 2012 may force the group to invest in OSRAM to support the switch to LED in the long term, in order to maintain the division’s competitiveness in a market that is subject to fierce competition from new entrants, particularly Asian competitors. In this context, Fitch acknowledges that short-term pressures for capital investments have eased against the backdrop of a subdued LED market and notes positively OSRAM’s continued restructuring measures to improve profitability. In addition, the newly created Infrastructure & Cities division (effective at the start of fiscal year 2012) will lead to a greater focus on growth markets and will likely benefit from long-term global mega-trends, including growing urbanisation and demand for energy-efficient solutions. The ratings continue to reflect Siemens’ conservative financial profile. Fitch expects group (including financial services) FFO adjusted net leverage to be around 1.5x by fiscal year end (FYE) 30 September 2012, thanks to the group’s sizeable cash balance, which has historically amounted to one-third to half of the group’s total adjusted financial debt. Liquidity remains strong following the issuance of USD3bn bonds in February 2012. End-FY11 net liquidity was around EUR14bn (adjusted for the bond issues in February and credit facilities maturing in the following 12 months), with only EUR2.5bn of debt maturities by end-FY12. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectations that Siemens’ financial profile and liquidity will likely remain within the expected range for a ‘A+’ rating in the medium term. This is predicated on the assumption that the company will pursue its mid-term revenue target of EUR100bn through a balanced growth strategy of organic growth and acquisitions. A change in this strategy towards more debt-financed acquisitions, which leads to a sustained increase in group adjusted net leverage (net debt to EBITDAR) to above 2x could lead to a negative rating action. A positive rating action is unlikely in the short term. Siemens is a leading global engineering company which designs and manufactures a wide range of products and systems for the energy, healthcare, industrial and infrastructure & cities sectors. In 2011, the group employed 360,000 employees and generated EUR73.5bn revenues. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)