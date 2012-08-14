TEXT-Fitch affirms Indus Fila Limited

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based textile manufacturer Indus Fila Limited's (IFL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The ratings reflect IFL's continuing delays in debt servicing due to its tight liquidity position as illustrated by its overdrawing of cash credit limits in the 12 months ended June 2012. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - timely debt servicing for two consecutive quarters - utilisation of working capital facilities within sanctioned limits for two consecutive quarters IFL is a listed company and is engaged in yarn dyeing, fabric weaving, fabric processing and apparels manufacture. It has its registered office in Bangalore. In FY11, IFL reported a turnover of INR4,432m (FY10: INR3,678m), EBITDA margin of 8.1% (negative 0.7%) and net income of INR21m (negative INR499m). IFL reported a turnover of INR4638.6m and profit after tax of INR62.9m in FY12. Fitch has also affirmed IFL's bank loan ratings as follows: - INR1332.2m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' -INR681.2 m term loans: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' - INR110m non-fund-based limits: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)'