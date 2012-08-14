FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Indus Fila Limited
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Indus Fila Limited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based textile manufacturer Indus
Fila Limited's (IFL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch D(ind)'. A
list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of 
this commentary. 

The ratings reflect IFL's continuing delays in debt servicing due to its tight 
liquidity position as illustrated by its overdrawing of cash credit limits in 
the 12 months ended June 2012. 

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to 
positive rating action include:

- timely debt servicing for two consecutive quarters

- utilisation of working capital facilities within sanctioned limits for two 
consecutive quarters 

IFL is a listed company and is engaged in yarn dyeing, fabric weaving, fabric 
processing and apparels manufacture. It has its registered office in Bangalore. 
In FY11, IFL reported a turnover of INR4,432m (FY10: INR3,678m), EBITDA margin 
of 8.1% (negative 0.7%) and net income of INR21m (negative INR499m). IFL 
reported a turnover of INR4638.6m and profit after tax of INR62.9m in FY12.

Fitch has also affirmed IFL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR1332.2m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at National Long-Term 
'Fitch D(ind)'

-INR681.2 m term loans: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR110m non-fund-based limits: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)'

