TEXT-S&P says Verisk rtgs unaffected by acquisition

March 26 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that Verisk Analytics Inc.’s announcement that it intends to purchase MediConnect Global for $348.6 million in cash has no immediate impact on our ratings or outlook on the company. Verisk intends to fund the acquisition with $148.6 million of cash on hand and by drawing down $200 million from its fully available $725 million revolver. MediConnect is a provider of proprietary systems and services for collecting, digitizing, and coding clinical medical data primarily for national and regional health plans.

At the close of the transaction, Standard & Poor’s estimates that our pro forma leverage will increase to approximately 2.35x from about 2.2x at Dec. 31, 2011, which is still within the parameters of the outlook. Nonetheless, since this is the company’s largest acquisition and depletes much of its excess cash and debt capacity within the outlook, we do not expect to raise our ratings on Verisk within the 2012 calendar year until additional flexibility is restored to support its growth and shareholder return strategies. The current rating and outlook are supported by the company’s continued strong revenue and EBITDA growth, and free cash flow generation, which includes over $300 million of annual free operating cash flow (FOCF) and our expectation that FOCF/debt will remain in the low- to mid-20% range.

Verisk’s ratings reflect the company’s leading market share for data and analytic tools for the Property & Casualty insurance industry, a large recurring revenue base with high customer retention, and robust cash flow characteristics. An acquisitive growth and diversification strategy, significant historical share repurchases, and a short track record operating as a public company are partially offsetting factors.