TEXT-Fitch assigns Sandown Gold 2012-1 plc expected ratings

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sandown Gold 2012-1 Plcwww.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=674911 March 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sandown Gold 2012-1 plc SME securitisation expected ratings as follows: GBP825m class A asset-backed notes due 2039: 'AAAsf(exp) ' Outlook Stable; GBP100m class B asset-backed notes due 2039: 'AAsf(exp)' Outlook Stable; GBP130m class C asset-backed notes due 2039: 'Asf(exp)' Outlook Stable; GBP144.5m class D potential set-off notes due 2039: Not rated GBP270.5m class S asset-backed notes due 2039: Not rated The ratings on the class A and B notes address the timely payment of interest and repayment of principal by legal final maturity in 2039. The ratings on class C notes address payment of interest and repayment of principal according to the terms and conditions of the notes. Sandown Gold 2012-1 is a cash flow securitisation of loans granted to UK small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) originated by Lloyds TSB Bank plc (Lloyds, 'A'/Stable/'F1'). The ratings on the notes are based on the collateral quality, available credit enhancement and transaction structural features. The class A, B and C notes each have principal deficiency ledgers (PDL) which are used to reserve against defaults that may occur in the collateral portfolio once the reserve fund is depleted. In addition to the class A, B and C notes, the transaction will also issue two non-rated classes of notes: the class D and S notes. The class D notes will be used to mitigate the initial set-off risk which will be re-calculated on a quarterly basis. If potential set-off risk increases, Lloyds will commit to funding a set-off reserve that will be fully funded upon breach of rating triggers. The transaction employs a sequential structure for all other classes of notes which is considered a strength for the senior notes. The GBP1.45bn expected closing portfolio consists of a granular pool of 9,910 loans to 8,082 SME obligors. Fitch considers 90% of the loans are secured by first lien mortgages on residential or commercial property. The top five obligors comprise 1% of the portfolio and the top 10 obligors 1.85%. A presale report is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: The analysis was largely based on Lloyds' observed historical default and recovery rates for the years 2004-2011. The analysis also made use of Lloyds' Basel II internal rating system. Applicable criteria, 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations', dated 06 June 2011, 'Servicer Continuity Risk Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 August 2011, 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs', dated 15 September 2011 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions