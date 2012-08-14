FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Telenet Group Holding 'B+'
August 14, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Overview
     -- Belgian cable operator Telenet Group Holding N.V. has leading
market positions in broadband and pay-TV services, supported by a strong network
infrastructure. We anticipate its growth prospects will remain favorable in 
2012 and 2013. 
     -- We view Telenet's business risk profile as satisfactory and its 
financial risk profile as aggressive.
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term rating to Telenet and our 'B+' 
issue rating to its senior secured debt and proposed secured notes.
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade 
in the next 12-18 months if EBITDA and free operating cash flow continue to 
grow and adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio declines to 4.5x or below. 

Rating Action
On Aug. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B+' long-term 
corporate credit rating to Belgium-based cable operator Telenet Group Holding 
N.V. The outlook is positive.

In addition, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to Telenet's senior secured 
debt, comprising EUR3.6 billion in various term loans and EUR1.3 billion in
senior secured notes. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '3', 
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the 
event of payment default. We also assigned a 'B+ issue rating and a '3' 
recovery rating to Telenet's proposed EUR700 million secured notes to be issued 
this week.

Rationale
Rating constraints are mainly the very aggressive financial policies, in our 
view, of Telenet and its majority shareholder, international cable operator 
Liberty Global Inc. (LGI; B+/Positive/--), and Telenet's likely high debt 
leverage over the next three years. Ongoing competition for broadband Internet 
and telephony services from fixed-line and mobile network telecom operators, 
and the successful development of the Internet-based TV product of Belgium 
telecom incumbent operator, Belgacom S.A. (A/Stable/A-1), combined with 
Telenet's partial network coverage, could dampen the company's prospects for 
revenue growth in the next three years, in our view. We also believe that the 
company's limited geographic diversification leaves it more vulnerable to 
potential adverse changes in regulation and market dynamics.

However, the rating benefits from Telenet's strong business positions as the 
leading provider of broadband and pay-TV services spanning the Flanders region 
and the Brussels area. Its strong network capabilities and scalable 
infrastructure enable it to provide very fast, innovative offerings, as well 
as advanced broadband Internet and content. In addition, the rating derives 
support from our expectations of sound revenue and EBITDA growth potential 
over the next three years, primarily through increasing penetration of its 
bundled products (TV, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile 
telephony) on its existing sizable cable TV and broadband subscriber base, and 
the maintenance of strong profitability. Also underpinning the rating are 
Telenet's robust free operating cash flow (FOCF), in spite of ongoing large 
network capital expenditure (capex), and a medium to long-term capital 
structure with no meaningful debt maturities before 2017.

We view Telenet's business risk profile as "satisfactory," underpinned by our 
expectations of steady increases in digital TV and fixed-broadband 
subscribers, through the development of bundled products and the progressive 
migration of Telenet's analog subscriber base toward digital services. This 
will increase Telenet's average revenue per user and margins. On June 30, 
2012, about 38% of Telenet's customers subscribed to a triple-play bundle 
product and digital TV penetration stood at 68% across its basic cable TV 
subscriber base. In addition, we expect moderate revenue growth potential from 
new pay-TV services, such as video on demand and the provision of mobile voice 
and broadband services. 

Additional support stems from Telenet's ownership of a modern cable network 
covering the Flanders region and the Brussels area, which is already fully 
upgraded to the telecom standard DOCSIS 3.0 (Data Over Cable Service Interface 
Specification). This allows the company to offer superior broadband Internet 
and TV products compared with competitors, at little price premium. Telenet 
notably offers higher data speeds than the very high bit-rate digital 
subscriber line (VDSL) bundles of Belgacom, its main competitor. Nevertheless, 
we anticipate that Telenet will gradually lose some market share in pay-TV due 
to Belgacom's strong push and the good quality of its Internet protocol TV 
(IPTV) offering. In addition, we will closely monitor developments around the 
Belgian regulator's potential implementation of open access to cable networks, 
which could have a moderate to meaningful impact on Telenet's medium-term 
operating prospects, depending on the terms and conditions. 

Telenet posted solid first half 2012 results, with both revenues and EBITDA up 
by 9% year-on-year, translating into a strong EBITDA margin of about 53%. As a 
result, FOCF was robust during the period, although declining to EUR120 million 
from EUR140 million in first-half 2011 owing to the acquisition of Belgian 
football programming rights and higher cash interest payments. For 2012 and 
2013, we expect Telenet to post mid-single-digit sales and EBITDA growth. We 
also forecast that FOCF will remain solid, despite ongoing substantial capex 
(in excess of 20% of sales annually).

We view Telenet's financial policy as very aggressive, based on the company's 
substantial shareholder returns (in the form of dividends, share buybacks, or 
capital reductions) largely in excess of FOCF for 2011 and 2012. The company's 
announcement on Aug. 13, 2012, of its intention to raise about EUR700 million of
additional debt in order to fund further share buybacks, swelling total 
shareholder returns for 2012 to a significant EUR1.2 billion, will push up 
Telenet's leverage to the upper limit of its public guidance for a net 
debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 3.5x-4.5x range. Despite steady EBITDA growth and 
robust FOCF, we project Standard & Poor's adjusted gross leverage ratio for 
Telenet to be above 4.5x at the end of 2012 following such high shareholder 
returns, up from our estimated adjusted gross leverage of 4.1x, based on 
EBITDA in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Although shareholder returns 
should continuously limit deleveraging potential, we believe there is a 
possibility that adjusted debt leverage would return to 4.5x or lower by mid 
to late 2013, given the increasing penetration of bundled products and the 
ensuing EBITDA growth prospects. 

Liquidity
We assess Telenet's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. This is based 
on our view that the company's sources of liquidity, including availability of 
credit facilities, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 
months.

The company's liquidity sources include:
     -- EUR357 million of available cash on its balance sheet as of June 30, 
2012.
     -- Healthy funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR600 million over the 
next 12 months (defined as cash flow from operations before working capital 
changes).
     -- Access to a EUR158 million revolving credit facility due 2016, which was
fully available as of March 31, 2012. 
     -- Availability on Aug. 31, 2012, of two new, committed term loans--Q2 
and R2--of EUR74 million due 2017 and EUR50 million due 2019. 

Excluding the recently announced additional EUR656 million share buyback, which 
we understand Telenet will fully fund through new debt, we estimate Telenet's 
liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be not in excess of EUR800 million, 
mostly made of sizable capex and shareholder distributions.

Importantly, the company's financial flexibility is underpinned by a mostly 
medium- to long-term debt maturity profile, with no meaningful maturities 
until 2017. The documentation of Telenet's credit facilities includes 
quarterly financial covenant tests for net debt to EBITDA and EBITDA interest 
coverage. We project Telenet will have adequate headroom (in excess of 20%) 
under its maintenance leverage covenant over the next 12 months. We also 
observe that the notes' documentation includes an incurrence covenant that 
prevents Telenet from raising additional debt if its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, 
as per the covenant definition, is greater than 4.50x. We anticipate that 
Telenet will be very close to this threshold by year-end 2012.

Recovery analysis
The issue rating on Telenet's EUR3.6 billion various senior secured term loans, 
including the proposed EUR700 million issue, is 'B+', in line with the corporate
credit rating. The recovery rating on the term loans is '3', indicating our 
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment 
default. 

The issue rating on Telenet's EUR2.0 billion senior secured notes (including the
proposed EUR700 million notes) is 'B+', in line with the issue rating on the 
term loans.

The recovery rating on the term loans reflects the estimated value available 
and accessible to the respective creditors, our view of the security package 
as somewhat comprehensive, the high proportion of senior secured debt in the 
capital structure, and our view of the Belgian insolvency regime as relatively 
favorable for creditors. 

Telenet Finance Luxembourg S.C.A., Telenet Finance Luxembourg II S.A., Telenet 
Finance III Luxembourg S.C.A., Telenet Finance IV Luxembourg S.C.A., and the 
newly formed Telenet Finance V Luxembourg S.C.A. (together, "the notes 
issuers"; all not rated) have issued the EUR500 million 6.375% notes due 2020, 
the EUR100 million 5.30% notes due 2016, the EUR300 million 6.625% notes due
2021, 
the EUR400 million floating-rate notes due 2021, and the proposed EUR700 million
fixed-rate notes due 2022 or 2024 depending on the tranche (together, "the 
notes"), respectively.

The notes' issuers are companies incorporated under the laws of the Luxembourg 
and are owned by charitable foundations. These companies are orphan 
special-purpose vehicles (SPVs), whose activities are limited to the issuance 
of the notes and the onlending of the proceeds to Telenet International 
Finance S.a.r.l (Telenet International; not rated), an indirect finance 
subsidiary of Telenet.

The proceeds of the notes issued by Telenet Finance Luxembourg S.C.A., Telenet 
Finance Luxembourg II S.A., Telenet Finance III Luxembourg S.C.A., Telenet 
Finance IV Luxembourg S.C.A., and Telenet Finance V Luxembourg S.C.A are 
on-lent to Telenet through a EUR500 million term loan M due 2020, a EUR100
million 
term loan N due 2016, a EUR300 million term loan O due 2021, a EUR400 million
term 
loan P due 2021 and the proposed EUR700 million term loan U due 2022 or 2024 
depending on the tranche (together, "the proceeds loans"), respectively, as 
tranches of the senior credit facility agreement. The notes documentation 
includes a clause whereby the noteholders could, in the event of a default, 
exchange the notes against the corresponding portion of the proceeds loans.

The terms of the proceeds loans are back-to-back to the terms of the notes.

The loans are secured by share pledges, mortgages over network assets and real 
property, floating charges over moveable property, and pledges on bank 
accounts and receivables.

The loans are also guaranteed by Telenet N.V. The senior credit facility 
agreement requires that the guarantors account for at least 85% of 
consolidated EBITDA, gross assets, or consolidated revenues. We view the 
collateral as generally comprehensive since it includes a pledge over network 
assets.

The ranking is governed by the intercreditor agreement, which states the pari 
passu ranking of the loans on enforcement, and includes a loss sharing 
provision.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario for Telenet. 
We believe that a default would result from materially increasing competitive 
pressure and, to a lesser extent, unfavorable regulatory changes, resulting in 
lower-than-expected revenues and lower margins. Under this scenario, we 
simulate a default for Telenet in 2016, with EBITDA declining to about EUR430 
million.

We value the business as a going concern, given our view of Telenet's leading 
market position, the superior quality of its network, and the high barriers to 
entry in the industry.

We value Telenet using a market multiple approach. Assuming a stressed 
multiple of 5.75x, we estimate that Telenet's stressed enterprise value would 
be approximately EUR2.5 billion.

To determine recoveries, we then deduct the following:

Enforcement costs of about EUR175 million, leading to a net enterprise value of 
about EUR2.33 billion; and
Prior-ranking claims of about EUR350 million, mainly consisting of finance 
leases.

This leaves about EUR2.0 billion of value for the senior secured debt
facilities.

Assuming about EUR3.7 billion of senior debt outstanding at default, including 
pre-petition interest, we anticipate sufficient value for recoveries and 
assign a recovery rating of '3' based on meaningful (50%-70%) recovery 
prospects.

Regarding the pass-through transactions, although we have not assigned a 
recovery rating to the senior secured notes, we believe that the recovery 
prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects 
for the term loans. As a result, we consider that potential recovery for 
noteholders would rely entirely on the effective operation of the pass-through 
structure between the corporate entities and the notes issuers. In addition, 
we foresee a risk that the enforcement costs at the issuer level could create 
an additional layer of expense that may slightly reduce the recovery prospects 
for the noteholders compared with the direct recovery prospects for the 
lenders of the term loans.

Outlook
The positive outlook signals that we could raise the rating by one notch in 
the next 12 to 18 months if Telenet posts sustained revenues and EBITDA growth 
from increasing penetration of bundled products, resulting in both solid FOCF 
and improved credit metrics during the period. The group's reduction of 
adjusted debt leverage to 4.5x or lower and its maintenance of adjusted free 
operating cash flow to debt in the 5%-10% range could lead to a one-notch 
upgrade. 

That said, before considering a positive rating action, we would assess any 
moves by management and Telenet's majority shareholder to build up the 
company's capitalization measures, such that ongoing distributions to 
shareholders would not weaken the group's leverage position substantially.

The small distinctions between the credit quality of Telenet and LGI, in our 
view, and LGI's control of Telenet's business strategy and financial policy 
would likely limit any potential future differential between the ratings on 
the two entities.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Telenet adopts a more aggressive 
financial policy than we currently anticipate over the next 12-18 months. Such 
a move could possibly originate with Telenet's majority owner, LGI. We could 
also consider an outlook change to stable if we perceive any meaningful 
deterioration in operating performance or FOCF generation in the face of 
intense market competition or a sharp impact from a change in regulation. 
Telenet's maintenance of adjusted leverage in excess of 4.5x would likely 
prevent rating upside.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Europe's Cable Industry Is Sending Clear Signals Of Revenue Growth, 
May 24, 2012

Ratings List
New Rating 
                                                        
Telenet Group Holding N.V.
 
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Positive/--     

Telenet
 Senior Secured                         B+                 

Telenet Finance III Luxembourg S.C.A.
 Senior Secured                         B+                 

Telenet Finance IV Luxembourg S.C.A.
 Senior Secured                         B+                 

Telenet Finance Luxembourg
 Senior Secured                         B+                 

Telenet Finance Luxembourg II S.A.
 Senior Secured                         B+                 

Telenet International Finance S.a.r.l.
  Senior Secured*                       B+
 Recovery Rating                        3

* Guaranteed by Telenet Group Holding N.V.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

