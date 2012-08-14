FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates James City County, Va. lease revs 'AA+'
#Market News
August 14, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates James City County, Va. lease revs 'AA+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the following lease
revenue bonds of James City County, Virginia (the county):

--$28 million Economic Development Authority of the County of James City, 
Virginia lease revenue bonds, series 2012.

Bond proceeds will be used to refund series 2003 lease revenue bonds for NPV 
savings and fund various school capital projects and a replacement fire station.
The series 2012 leased project is the Lafayette High School, which has an 
estimated value of $30.7 million. The bonds will sell via competitive sale on 
August 21st. 

In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: 

--$59.2 million of outstanding general obligation bonds at 'AAA';

--$13.185 million of outstanding Economic Development Authority of James City 
County lease revenue bonds series 2009 at 'AA+';

--$67.04 million of outstanding Economic Development Authority of James City 
County lease revenue bonds series 2006 at 'AA;

--$17.6 million of outstanding Economic Development Authority of James City 
County lease revenue bonds series 2005 at 'AA'.

The Rating Outlook is stable.

SECURITY 

The series 2012 lease revenue bonds are limited obligations of the Economic 
Development Authority of the County of James City, VA payable solely from 
payments to be made by the County to the trustee. Payments are subject to annual
appropriation by the county board. 

The general obligation bonds are secured by the county's pledge of its full 
faith and credit and its unlimited taxing power.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: James City County's financial condition is 
consistently well managed and benefits from positive financial operations, 
healthy reserves and consistent fiscal policies.

STABLE TAX BASE: The county receives around 65% of its revenues from property 
taxes. Taxable assessed values have exhibited modest but continued positive 
growth over the past five years.

FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE: Overall debt levels are expected to remain moderately 
low due to the county's limited capital needs, commitment to pay-as-you-go 
capital funding, and rapid amortization

STABLE LOCAL ECONOMY: The local economy consists primarily of light 
manufacturing, services, and trade, the last reflecting the regional importance 
of tourism. Economic indicators are solid and above average and unemployment is 
below average.

APPROPRIATION RISK AND ESSENTIAL LEASED ASSETS: The 'AA+' rating on the series 
2012 and 2009 lease revenue bonds reflects the county's credit characteristics 
as well as appropriation risk. Lease provisions are solid and the leased assets 
are viewed as essential to county operations. Bondholders have a security 
interest in the leased assets.

REVENUE BOND RATING DISTINCTION: A rating of 'AA' is assigned to the series 2006
lease revenue bonds where the value of the underlying assets do not cover the 
par amount outstanding and a rating of 'AA' is assigned to the series 2005 lease
revenue bonds where bondholders are not secured by a leasehold interest in 
essential governmental facilities.

CREDIT PROFILE

STABLE ECONOMY WITHIN HAMPTON ROADS REGION

James City County is located in southeastern Virginia, equidistant from Richmond
and Norfolk, and has a 2010 population of 67,009, reflecting a high 3% average 
annual population growth since the most recent census. The county's economy is 
driven in part by tourism as the county is either home to or near a number of 
American heritage tourist attractions, such as Colonial Williamsburg, the 
Yorktown Battlefield, and the Jamestown Settlement. Retail, recreation and 
services accounts for over 35% of employment with recently expanded Busch 
Gardens amusement park, the county's largest employer, accounting for over 15% 
of employment. A light manufacturing presence has centered upon Anheuser-Busch 
InBev (senior unsecured rating of 'A' by Fitch), the county's largest taxpayer 
and sixth largest employer, and related industries. The New Town mixed-use 
development under construction, inclusive of a technology park associated with 
the College of William and Mary has the potential to further economic 
diversification. Wealth levels are high with per capita money income equal to 
119% and 140% of the state and nation, respectively. The May 2012 unemployment 
rate of 4.6% is well below state and national averages of 5.5% and 7.9%, 
respectively, continuing a long-standing trend for the county.

Although tax base growth has slowed over the past four years, the county has not
experienced any declines in valuation. Following the 2012 biennial assessment, 
taxable assessed value is estimated to decline 3.44% to $11.9 billion in fiscal 
2013. Property tax revenues are the county's largest revenue source at over 65% 
followed by sales taxes (5.4%) other local taxes (6%) that include meals, 
lodging, business licenses and recordation taxes. 

PRUDENT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The county's financial position is strong, characterized by ample reserve and 
liquidity levels and supported by strong financial management. Fiscal years 2010
and 2011 ended with net operating surpluses of $2.3 million and $4 million 
respectively increasing the unreserved balance in fiscal 2010 to 21% and the 
unrestricted balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and committed under GASB 
54) in fiscal 2011 to 24.3% of spending. In fiscal 2010, county management 
prudently reduced expenditures to offset revenues declines. Despite an uptick in
revenues in fiscal 2011 expenditures declined slightly year-over-year leading to
a greater operating surplus. 

POSITIVE RESULTS ANTICIPATED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2012 

Preliminary fiscal 2012 results show a third consecutive year of a net operating
surplus. Revenues and expenditures are projected to outperform the budget by 
2.3% and 0.5% respectively. The estimated operating surplus of $4.6 million is 
expected to be added to the unassigned fund balance further strengthening the 
unrestricted balance to $43.77 million or a strong 26.9% of spending. 

BALANCED FISCAL 2013 BUDGET

The fiscal 2013 adopted budget is balanced without a general fund balance 
appropriation and is 1.1% higher year-over-year. The property tax rate remains 
unchanged at a competitive rate of $0.77 per $100 of assessed value (AV). Fitch 
notes the budget does not include any furloughs, layoffs, or pay/benefit 
reductions to existing personnel, funds a sizable contribution to pay-as-you-go 
capital, and fully funds the actuarial requirement to the Virginia Retirement 
System (VRS) and pay-go other post-employment benefits (OPEB) liabilities. Given
the county's historical financial performance, Fitch expects management to 
continue to maintain sound reserve levels and record favorable operating 
performance.

AFFORDABLE DEBT PROFILE 

Overall debt levels are expected to remain moderately low given the county's 
comprehensive planning and debt affordability guidelines. Overall debt equals 
$3,333 per capita and 1.8% of market value, well below the county's policy of 
3%. The rapid amortization of nearly 70% of principal within 10 years offsets 
high debt service as a percent of the general fund expenditures of 18.6%. The 
county's policy is to maintain debt service as a percentage of total general 
fund and school component unit revenues at 12% or below. However, the county was
not in compliance with this policy in2010 or 2011 but will be in 2012 and has 
projected to be in compliance over the next five years. The county's 
approximately $85 million fiscal year 2013 - 2018 capital improvement plan (CIP)
is primarily debt financed ($53.2 million inclusive of the $20 million from the 
current issuance) and comprises mostly education related projects at $47 
million. 

The county participates in the state-wide VRS in a separate cost-sharing pool. 
The plan is adequately funded at 80% at the Fitch-assumed discount rate of 7%. 
The county regularly contributes its annual required contribution (ARC).U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
