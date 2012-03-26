TEXT-S&P cuts Depfa ACS Bank ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- On Aug. 26, 2011, we placed our ratings on Depfa ACS Bank's public-sector covered bonds on CreditWatch with negative implications as the overcollateralization level in the cover pool was no longer sufficient to support the maximum potential covered bond rating. -- Since then, we have assessed the issuer's willingness and ability to manage overcollateralization at a higher level. We have not observed any increase in available overcollateralization, despite the fact that, in our view, the credit quality of the cover pool of mainly European public-sector assets has deteriorated. -- We are lowering our ratings on Depfa ACS Bank's public-sector covered bond programs and related issuances and removing them from CreditWatch to reflect our opinion of the increasing credit risk of the cover pool assets, and the fact that, in our view, the issuer is not managing overcollateralization to a level that we consider to be commensurate with an uplift above the issuer credit rating on the bank. -- The outlook on these public-sector covered bonds is stable, reflecting the stable outlook on the issuer credit rating. -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs", published on Aug. 5, 2010). However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) March 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on Depfa ACS Bank's (BBB/Stable/A-2) public-sector covered bond programs and related issuances. We have lowered the long-term covered bond rating to 'BBB' from 'AA', and the short-term covered bond rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1+'. At the same time we have removed the covered bond ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Aug. 26, 2011. The outlook is stable. The rating action follows our review of the information provided with respect to cover pool characteristics and cash flows (as of Feb. 29, 2012). We have applied our covered bond criteria and have reviewed the current asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM) risk classification, the program's categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). As a result of this analysis, we have determined the maximum potential ratings uplift for Depfa ACS Bank's public-sector covered bond program to be six notches above the 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the bank. This is based on a program categorization of "2" and an ALMM classification of "low". We assign the rating to the covered bond program by assessing whether the available credit enhancement is equal to or greater than the target credit enhancement for the maximum potential rating under our criteria. The rating on the issuer is the floor to the covered bond rating. To determine the degree to which a covered bond rating may exceed the ICR, we assign the first notch of uplift if the available credit enhancement can mitigate the asset default risk. We calculate the overcollateralization which would cover the asset default risk which we deem commensurate with a 'AAA' rating, by applying to the scheduled cash flows: -- the impact of missed payments and delayed recoveries arising from 'AAA' default stresses applied to the cover assets; -- the implications of interest rate and foreign exchange mismatches between the cover assets and the covered bonds; and -- the degree to which counterparty risk is mitigated according to our criteria. For any further elevation to the maximum potential rating, the remaining credit enhancement should be able to cover the market value risk arising from ongoing asset-liability mismatch. Based on this application of our criteria for assessing ALMM risk in covered bonds and our cash flow assumptions, which address market value risk, we believe that a credit enhancement level of 11.67% would currently be commensurate with the maximum potential 'AA' rating. We also believe that a credit enhancement level of 6.36% would currently cover all credit risks related to the default of the cover pool assets, and would therefore be commensurate with a one-notch uplift above the ICR. As of Feb. 29, 2012, there were about EUR28.4 billion of covered bonds outstanding, secured by about EUR28.9 billion of public-sector assets. The geographic distribution of the public-sector assets is shown below. Country exposure % pool Germany 29% U.S. 21% Spain 9% Belgium 6% Supranationals 5% Netherlands 5% France 4% Italy 4% Other 17% The available overcollateralization of 1.74% was below the level we would consider commensurate with the first notch of uplift above the ICR. Consequently, we have not assigned any notches of uplift. The 'BBB' rating assigned to the covered bond programs and issuances is equal to the ICR on Depfa ACS Bank. The stable outlook also reflects the outlook on the ICR. Since we placed Depfa ACS Bank's covered bonds on CreditWatch on Aug. 26, 2011, we have assessed the issuer's willingness and ability to manage overcollateralization at a higher level, and in particular whether the restructuring of the Hypo Real Estate group would impact the ongoing management level of overcollateralization. We have not observed any increase in available overcollateralization over this period. The issuer has maintained a stable level of overcollateralization, despite the fact that, in our opinion, the credit quality of the cover pool has deteriorated. We have reassessed our view of the creditworthiness of certain European public-sector borrowers to reflect the downgrade of eurozone sovereigns on Jan. 13, 2012. We have lowered ratings on U.S. student loan securitizations, which are included in the cover pool. We also note that following redemptions in February 2012, about EUR3 billion of assets were removed from the cover pool. A Spanish public-sector exposure, for which our credit quality assessment would be in the 'BB' category, remains in the cover pool and represents an increased share of about 6% following the asset removals. The assumed rating distribution of the cover pool assets in our analysis as of Feb. 29, 2012, is shown below. Rating distribution by category % pool AAA 26% AA 48% A 11% BBB 7% BB and below 8% We note that the overcollateralization ratios which we publish differ from those published by the issuer. This is a result of different presentation of zero-coupon liabilities. Data published by the issuer is based on zero-coupon bonds presented at their current notional amount, as per legal reporting requirements. In our publications we present zero-coupon bonds at their final redemption amount, consistently for all issuers. Under the issuer's reporting convention, as of Feb. 29, 2012, there were about EUR26.7 billion of covered bonds outstanding, secured by about EUR29 billion of public-sector assets, resulting in available credit enhancement of 8.81%. Our calculation of target credit enhancement levels is based on asset and liability cash flows, and not on initial nominal balances. Therefore, in our view, the difference in the overcollateralization ratios is presentational only. Based on the issuer's presentation of overcollateralization ratios, the credit enhancement level commensurate with the first notch of uplift would be 13.75% and the credit enhancement commensurate with the maximum achievable rating would be 19.43%. This presentational difference has increased over time as cash-pay issuances have been redeemed, leaving zero-coupon bonds as an increasing portion of outstanding liabilities. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are also under review. This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). RATINGS LIST Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE; NEGATIVE OULOOK ASSIGNED Depfa ACS Bank BBB/Stable AA/Watch Neg LONG-TERM RATING ON THE PROGRAM LOWERED BBB AA SHORT-TERM RATING ON THE PROGRAM LOWERED A-2 A-1+ Ireland: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)