#Credit RSS
March 26, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Depfa ACS Bank ratings

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    OVERVIEW	
     -- On Aug. 26, 2011, we placed our ratings on Depfa ACS Bank's 	
public-sector covered bonds on CreditWatch with negative implications as the 	
overcollateralization level in the cover pool was no longer sufficient to 	
support the maximum potential covered bond rating.	
     -- Since then, we have assessed the issuer's willingness and ability to 	
manage overcollateralization at a higher level. We have not observed any 	
increase in available overcollateralization, despite the fact that, in our 	
view, the credit quality of the cover pool of mainly European public-sector 	
assets has deteriorated.	
     -- We are lowering our ratings on Depfa ACS Bank's public-sector covered 	
bond programs and related issuances and removing them from CreditWatch to 	
reflect our opinion of the increasing credit risk of the cover pool assets, 	
and the fact that, in our view, the issuer is not managing 	
overcollateralization to a level that we consider to be commensurate with an 	
uplift above the issuer credit rating on the bank.	
     -- The outlook on these public-sector covered bonds is stable, reflecting 	
the stable outlook on the issuer credit rating.	
     -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see 	
"Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For 	
Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs", published on Aug. 5, 2010). However, 	
the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. 	
The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected 	
as a result of this review.	
 	
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) March 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today lowered its ratings on Depfa ACS Bank's (BBB/Stable/A-2) public-sector 	
covered bond programs and related issuances. We have lowered the long-term 	
covered bond rating to 'BBB' from 'AA', and the short-term covered bond rating 	
to 'A-2' from 'A-1+'. At the same time we have removed the covered bond 	
ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on 	
Aug. 26, 2011. The outlook is stable.	
	
The rating action follows our review of the information provided with respect 	
to cover pool characteristics and cash flows (as of Feb. 29, 2012). We have 	
applied our covered bond criteria and have reviewed the current 	
asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM) risk classification, the program's 	
categorization, the maximum potential covered bond ratings uplift, the cash 	
flow and market value risk, and the credit enhancement provided (see "Revised 	
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In 	
Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).	
	
As a result of this analysis, we have determined the maximum potential ratings 	
uplift for Depfa ACS Bank's public-sector covered bond program to be six 	
notches above the 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the bank. This 	
is based on a program categorization of "2" and an ALMM classification of 	
"low".	
	
We assign the rating to the covered bond program by assessing whether the 	
available credit enhancement is equal to or greater than the target credit 	
enhancement for the maximum potential rating under our criteria. The rating on 	
the issuer is the floor to the covered bond rating. To determine the degree to 	
which a covered bond rating may exceed the ICR, we assign the first notch of 	
uplift if the available credit enhancement can mitigate the asset default 	
risk. We calculate the overcollateralization which would cover the asset 	
default risk which we deem commensurate with a 'AAA' rating, by applying to 	
the scheduled cash flows:	
     -- the impact of missed payments and delayed recoveries arising from 	
'AAA' default stresses applied to the cover assets; 	
     -- the implications of interest rate and foreign exchange mismatches 	
between the cover assets and the covered bonds; and	
     -- the degree to which counterparty risk is mitigated according to our 	
criteria. 	
	
For any further elevation to the maximum potential rating, the remaining 	
credit enhancement should be able to cover the market value risk arising from 	
ongoing asset-liability mismatch.	
	
Based on this application of our criteria for assessing ALMM risk in covered 	
bonds and our cash flow assumptions, which address market value risk, we 	
believe that a credit enhancement level of 11.67% would currently be 	
commensurate with the maximum potential 'AA' rating. We also believe that a 	
credit enhancement level of 6.36% would currently cover all credit risks 	
related to the default of the cover pool assets, and would therefore be 	
commensurate with a one-notch uplift above the ICR.	
	
As of Feb. 29, 2012, there were about EUR28.4 billion of covered bonds 	
outstanding, secured by about EUR28.9 billion of public-sector assets. The 	
geographic distribution of the public-sector assets is shown below.	
	
Country exposure    % pool	
Germany             29%	
U.S.                21%	
Spain                9%	
Belgium              6%	
Supranationals       5%	
Netherlands          5%	
France               4%	
Italy                4%	
Other               17%	
	
The available overcollateralization of 1.74% was below the level we would 	
consider commensurate with the first notch of uplift above the ICR. 	
Consequently, we have not assigned any notches of uplift. The 'BBB' rating 	
assigned to the covered bond programs and issuances is equal to the ICR on 	
Depfa ACS Bank. The stable outlook also reflects the outlook on the ICR.	
	
Since we placed Depfa ACS Bank's covered bonds on CreditWatch on Aug. 26, 	
2011, we have assessed the issuer's willingness and ability to manage 	
overcollateralization at a higher level, and in particular whether the 	
restructuring of the Hypo Real Estate group would impact the ongoing 	
management level of overcollateralization. We have not observed any increase 	
in available overcollateralization over this period.	
	
The issuer has maintained a stable level of overcollateralization, despite the 	
fact that, in our opinion, the credit quality of the cover pool has 	
deteriorated. We have reassessed our view of the creditworthiness of certain 	
European public-sector borrowers to reflect the downgrade of eurozone 	
sovereigns on Jan. 13, 2012. We have lowered ratings on U.S. student loan 	
securitizations, which are included in the cover pool. We also note that 	
following redemptions in February 2012, about EUR3 billion of assets were 	
removed from the cover pool. A Spanish public-sector exposure, for which our 	
credit quality assessment would be in the 'BB' category, remains in the cover 	
pool and represents an increased share of about 6% following the asset 	
removals. The assumed rating distribution of the cover pool assets in our 	
analysis as of Feb. 29, 2012, is shown below.	
	
Rating distribution by category       % pool	
AAA                                   26%	
AA                                    48%	
A                                     11%	
BBB                                    7%	
BB and below                           8%	
	
We note that the overcollateralization ratios which we publish differ from 	
those published by the issuer. This is a result of different presentation of 	
zero-coupon liabilities. Data published by the issuer is based on zero-coupon 	
bonds presented at their current notional amount, as per legal reporting 	
requirements. In our publications we present zero-coupon bonds at their final 	
redemption amount, consistently for all issuers. Under the issuer's reporting 	
convention, as of Feb. 29, 2012, there were about EUR26.7 billion of covered 	
bonds outstanding, secured by about EUR29 billion of public-sector assets, 	
resulting in available credit enhancement of 8.81%.	
	
Our calculation of target credit enhancement levels is based on asset and 	
liability cash flows, and not on initial nominal balances. Therefore, in our 	
view, the difference in the overcollateralization ratios is presentational 	
only. Based on the issuer's presentation of overcollateralization ratios, the 	
credit enhancement level commensurate with the first notch of uplift would be 	
13.75% and the credit enhancement commensurate with the maximum achievable 	
rating would be 19.43%. This presentational difference has increased over time 	
as cash-pay issuances have been redeemed, leaving zero-coupon bonds as an 	
increasing portion of outstanding liabilities. 	
	
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES	
We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our 	
criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions 	
For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on 	
Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash 	
flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed 	
Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered 	
Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the 	
analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, 	
correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, 	
and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we 	
used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit 	
enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in 	
this cash flow analysis are also under review.	
	
This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our 	
future assumptions and methodologies may differ from our current criteria. The 	
criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in 	
this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered 	
bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our 	
existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
	
	
Rating Program/      To                From	
Country: Covered bond type	
	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE; NEGATIVE OULOOK ASSIGNED	
	
Depfa ACS Bank	
                     BBB/Stable      AA/Watch Neg	
	
LONG-TERM RATING ON THE PROGRAM LOWERED	
                     BBB             AA	
SHORT-TERM RATING ON THE PROGRAM LOWERED	
                     A-2             A-1+	
Ireland: Public-Sector Covered Bonds	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.