TEXT-Fitch raises 2 classes of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage 2006-FL2

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two pooled classes of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust (CGCMT) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2006-FL2 and has affirmed all other pooled and nonpooled classes. The upgrades reflect significant increases in credit enhancement to the more senior pooled classes since Fitch's last rating action, combined with stable loss expectations on the remaining loans. Fitch's updated base case loss expectation is 27.5% of the remaining pool. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate market value and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Since Fitch's last rating action, the pool has paid down by approximately $58 million (38%) due primarily to the full payoff of the Doubletree Suites Galleria and H Street loans. Under Fitch's methodology, two loans (82.7% of the remaining pool) are modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 12.6% based on imputed cash flows from updated valuations or from recent trailing 12 month reported cash flows. To determine a sustainable Fitch cash flow and stressed value, Fitch analyzed servicer-reported operating statements, updated property valuations, and comparisons with properties' competitive sets. Fitch estimates that average recoveries on the pooled loans will be approximately 67% in the base case. The transaction is collateralized by four loans, which includes two secured by hotels (65.5% of the pooled trust balance), one by an office portfolio (19%), and one by a mixed-use (hotel/office) property (15.5%). Two of the remaining four loans are in special servicing, having transferred for imminent or actual maturity default. With respect to the pooled classes, only the Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino loan (52.6%) was modeled to take a loss in the base case. Of the five remaining junior nonpooled classes rated by Fitch, only the two classes associated with the Radisson Ambassador loan were modeled with losses. The specially-serviced Radisson Ambassador Plaza Hotel & Casino loan is secured by a 233-room, full-service hotel and approximately 15,000 square foot (sf) casino located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2011 for imminent maturity default. The borrower had exercised its third and final extension option, which expired on July 9, 2011. In January 2012, a forbearance agreement was executed, which terminates upon the earlier of another default or July 2013. An approximately $5 million-$6 million product improvement plan (PIP) is underway to update the lobby (convert it from open-air to enclosed) and update all rooms and hallways. The plan, scheduled to take three to five years, will begin with the lobby and then address the rooms and hallways on a floor-by-floor basis. An updated appraisal has been ordered and the special servicer is awaiting receipt. Fitch continues to model significant losses to the senior pooled loan based on a Fitch adjustment to the most recent appraisal. The nonpooled RAM-1 and RAM-2 classes associated with the loan continue to be modeled with no recoveries in the base case. Fitch upgrades the following classes as indicated: --$5.5 million class G to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$20.9 million class H to 'AAAsf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch affirms the following classes, revises Rating Outlooks, and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$22.4 million class J at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable; --$22.4 million class K at 'CCCsf'; RE 90%; --$23.9 million class L at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; -- $446,894 class CAN-1 at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; -- $662,586 class CAN-2 at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.3 million class CAN-3 at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$2 million class RAM-1 at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$2.4 million class RAM-2 at 'CCsf'; RE 0%. The following classes originally rated by Fitch have paid in full: A-1, A-2, X-1, B, C, D, E, F, CAC-1, CAC-2, CAC-3, CNP-1, CNP-2, CNP-3, DSG-1, HFL, HGI-1, HGI-2, HMP-1, HMP-2, HMP-3, MVP, WBD-1, and WBD-2. In addition, Fitch previously withdrew the ratings on the interest-only classes X-2 and X-3. Fitch does not rate the non-pooled classes DHC-1, DHC-2, DHC-3, DSG-2, PHH-1, PHH-2, SRL, and WPP. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.