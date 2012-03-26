FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
March 26, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite remained unchanged
at 197 basis points (bps) and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by
3 bps to 608 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads remained unchanged
at 128 bps, 170 bps, and 243 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread widened by 4 bps
to 435 bps, the 'B' spread expanded by 6 bps to 658 bps, and the 'CCC' spread
expanded by 4 bps to 1,018 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions widened by 3 bps to 300 bps. Banks and 	
telecommunications expanded by 1 bp each to 307 bps and 314 bps, respectively. 	
Industrials and utilities remained flat at 288 bps and 202 bps, respectively.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 196 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 	
635 bps and below its five-year moving average of 719 bps. We expect continued 	
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, 	
which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive 	
side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average 	
in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the 	
financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue 	
to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

