TEXT-S&P raises J. Malucelli to 'brAA-' from 'brA-'

March 26 - Overview -- Our rating on the Brazil-based insurer has been on CreditWatch with positive implications since Nov. 5, 2010, following the announcement that Travelers had acquired from Brazil-based Parana Banco 43.4% of the common stock of the holding company that fully controls J. Malucelli Seguradora. -- We have seen a strengthening in the insurance group's financial profile based on a capital injection when Travelers became a shareholder. -- We are raising our national scale rating on J. Malucelli Seguradora to 'brAA-' from 'brA-'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the firm will sustain its leadership in the Brazilian surety market and that its financial profile will remain supportive of the rating. Rating Action On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its national scale rating on J. Malucelli Seguradora S.A. to 'brAA-' from 'brA-'. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we had placed it with positive implications on Nov. 5, 2010. The CreditWatch placement followed the announcement that The Travelers Cos. Inc. (A/Stable/A-1) had acquired from Brazil-based Parana Banco S.A. (BB+/Stable/B) 43.4% of the common stock of the holding company that fully controls J. Malucelli Seguradora. The outlook is stable. Rationale The three-notch upgrade reflected the improvement in the insurance group's financial profile, which has strengthened with the capital injection that took place when Travelers became a shareholder. Our rating on J. Malucelli Seguradora is also based on its leading position in the surety market, long-standing relationships with corporate clients, experienced management with a focus on results, good operating performance supported by its strong underwriting expertise, strong capitalization, and good financial flexibility supported by the inclusion of Travelers as a shareholder. Partially offsetting these positive factors are the very small size of the surety market in Brazil, though with good potential for growth, and the company's focus on a business characterized by high-severity losses. We consider J. Malucelli Seguradora's competitive position in the Brazilian surety insurance market as strong. Since 1997, it has been the largest player in the segment, with a market share of 37% and Brazilian reais (R$) 291.0 million in premiums written as of December 2011. Its main competitive advantages are management's underwriting experience, the company's long relationships with corporate clients, and its price advantage on letters of credit compared with those financial institutions offer. We consider J. Malucelli Seguradora to be a core subsidiary of the insurance group that also includes J. Malucelli RE and J. Malucelli Seguradora de Credito (both not rated). The three companies are 56% owned by Parana Banco and 43.6% by Travelers. J. Malucelli Seguradora's core status is based on its vital role in the group's strategy, being, in our view, the main operating company of the group. J. Malucelli Seguradora also benefits from the strong capital position of the group, synergies across all three companies, and their close integration of management, processes, and systems. We view J. Malucelli Seguradora's business concentration in a surety market exposed to high-severity losses and cyclicality as a weakness for the rating. The surety market in Brazil is very small, in our opinion. Although the company has worked to reduce its concentration risk, its diversification by sector is still low and concentrated in a small number of exposures. Construction represents 20% of its limits, followed by energy (13%) and finance (9%); the 20 largest exposures represent 32% of total exposures. We consider J. Malucelli Seguradora's operating performance to be a strength to the rating, and we expect its profitability to remain strong. The firm's good operating performance has been a result of consistent earnings from a surety business with good underwriting management. The company's return on assets, return on revenues, and return on equity have been consistently good, in our view, and supported by its strong competitive advantages and good operating efficiencies. Based on our expectation that Brazilian GDP will continue to grow at good rates of 4.3% in 2012 and 4.5% in 2013, and taking into consideration upcoming projects related to the 2014 World Cup, we anticipate written premiums growth of 10% to 15% for 2012. According to Standard & Poor's risk-based model, the firm's capital adequacy is strong for the rating level. It has historically maintained strong capitalization ratios, reflecting its conservative capital management policy. Although 100% of reinsurance is ceded to its captive reinsurer, and the insurance group retains a large portion of the risk, the reinsurer's capitalization has strengthened further since the inclusion of Travelers as a shareholder. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that J. Malucelli Seguradora will maintain is leading market position in the surety market in Brazil, and that its financial profile will remain a strength for its rating. We could raise our national scale rating to 'brAA' if the consolidation of Travelers as a shareholder contributes to an improvement on the group's business profile through diversification with no deterioration of other credit fundamentals. The rating could come under pressure if we saw a deterioration in the group's financial profile or its market position, which could result from a significant reduction on the group's capital position or a more aggressive strategy. Ratings List Upgraded; Off CreditWatch To From J. Malucelli Seguradora S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating National Scale brAA-/Stable/-- brA-/Watch Pos/--