FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises J. Malucelli to 'brAA-' from 'brA-'
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P raises J. Malucelli to 'brAA-' from 'brA-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

March 26 - Overview	
     -- Our rating on the Brazil-based insurer has been on CreditWatch with 	
positive implications since Nov. 5, 2010, following the announcement that 	
Travelers had acquired from Brazil-based Parana Banco 43.4% of the common 	
stock of the holding company that fully controls J. Malucelli Seguradora.	
     -- We have seen a strengthening in the insurance group's financial 	
profile based on a capital injection when Travelers became a shareholder.	
     -- We are raising our national scale rating on J. Malucelli Seguradora to 	
'brAA-' from 'brA-'.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the firm will 	
sustain its leadership in the Brazilian surety market and that its financial 	
profile will remain supportive of the rating.	
    	
Rating Action	
On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its national 	
scale rating on J. Malucelli Seguradora S.A. to 'brAA-' from 'brA-'. At the 	
same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we had placed it with 	
positive implications on Nov. 5, 2010. The CreditWatch placement followed the 	
announcement that The Travelers Cos. Inc. (A/Stable/A-1) had acquired from 	
Brazil-based Parana Banco S.A. (BB+/Stable/B) 43.4% of the common stock of the 	
holding company that fully controls J. Malucelli Seguradora. The outlook is 	
stable.	
	
Rationale	
The three-notch upgrade reflected the improvement in the insurance group's 	
financial profile, which has strengthened with the capital injection that took 	
place when Travelers became a shareholder. Our rating on J. Malucelli 	
Seguradora is also based on its leading position in the surety market, 	
long-standing relationships with corporate clients, experienced management 	
with a focus on results, good operating performance supported by its strong 	
underwriting expertise, strong capitalization, and good financial flexibility 	
supported by the inclusion of Travelers as a shareholder. Partially offsetting 	
these positive factors are the very small size of the surety market in Brazil, 	
though with good potential for growth, and the company's focus on a business 	
characterized by high-severity losses.	
	
We consider J. Malucelli Seguradora's competitive position in the Brazilian 	
surety insurance market as strong. Since 1997, it has been the largest player 	
in the segment, with a market share of 37% and Brazilian reais (R$) 291.0 	
million in premiums written as of December 2011. Its main competitive 	
advantages are management's underwriting experience, the company's long 	
relationships with corporate clients, and its price advantage on letters of 	
credit compared with those financial institutions offer.	
	
We consider J. Malucelli Seguradora to be a core subsidiary of the insurance 	
group that also includes J. Malucelli RE and J. Malucelli Seguradora de 	
Credito (both not rated). The three companies are 56% owned by Parana Banco 	
and 43.6% by Travelers. J. Malucelli Seguradora's core status is based on its 	
vital role in the group's strategy, being, in our view, the main operating 	
company of the group. J. Malucelli Seguradora also benefits from the strong 	
capital position of the group, synergies across all three companies, and their 	
close integration of management, processes, and systems.	
	
We view J. Malucelli Seguradora's business concentration in a surety market 	
exposed to high-severity losses and cyclicality as a weakness for the rating. 	
The surety market in Brazil is very small, in our opinion. Although the 	
company has worked to reduce its concentration risk, its diversification by 	
sector is still low and concentrated in a small number of exposures. 	
Construction represents 20% of its limits, followed by energy (13%) and 	
finance (9%); the 20 largest exposures represent 32% of total exposures.	
	
We consider J. Malucelli Seguradora's operating performance to be a strength 	
to the rating, and we expect its profitability to remain strong. The firm's 	
good operating performance has been a result of consistent earnings from a 	
surety business with good underwriting management. The company's return on 	
assets, return on revenues, and return on equity have been consistently good, 	
in our view, and supported by its strong competitive advantages and good 	
operating efficiencies. Based on our expectation that Brazilian GDP will 	
continue to grow at good rates of 4.3% in 2012 and 4.5% in 2013, and taking 	
into consideration upcoming projects related to the 2014 World Cup, we 	
anticipate written premiums growth of 10% to 15% for 2012.	
	
According to Standard & Poor's risk-based model, the firm's capital adequacy 	
is strong for the rating level. It has historically maintained strong 	
capitalization ratios, reflecting its conservative capital management policy. 	
Although 100% of reinsurance is ceded to its captive reinsurer, and the 	
insurance group retains a large portion of the risk, the reinsurer's 	
capitalization has strengthened further since the inclusion of Travelers as a 	
shareholder.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that J. Malucelli Seguradora will 	
maintain is leading market position in the surety market in Brazil, and that 	
its financial profile will remain a strength for its rating. We could raise 	
our national scale rating to 'brAA' if the consolidation of Travelers as a 	
shareholder contributes to an improvement on the group's business profile 	
through diversification with no deterioration of other credit fundamentals. 	
The rating could come under pressure if we saw a deterioration in the group's 	
financial profile or its market position, which could result from a 	
significant reduction on the group's capital position or a more aggressive 	
strategy.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Credit And Surety Insurance Criteria: Interactive Rating Methodology, 	
Oct. 18, 2004	
     -- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004	
	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Upgraded; Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
J. Malucelli Seguradora S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  National Scale                        brAA-/Stable/--    brA-/Watch Pos/--	
 	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.