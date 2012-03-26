FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P may cut Convergys 'BB+' rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 26 - Overview	
     -- Convergys announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell 	
its Information Management (IM) business to NEC Corp. for $449 million in cash.	
     -- We believe the transaction would weaken Convergys' business risk 	
profile by reducing business diversity and increasing reliance on the more 	
economically sensitive call center business, which has lower margins.	
     -- We are placing our ratings, including the 'BB+' corporate credit 	
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Cincinnati-based Convergys Corp., including the 'BB+' corporate credit
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. This action follows the 	
announcement that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell its 	
Information Management (IM) business to NEC Corp. for $449 million in cash.	
	
Rationale	
In our opinion, the transaction would weaken Convergys' business risk profile 	
by reducing business diversity and increasing reliance on the more 	
economically sensitive call center business, which has lower margins. The IM 	
business, which provides business support services, including billing services 	
mainly to telecommunications companies, comprised about 15% of consolidated 	
revenues and 20% of consolidated EBITDA for 2011. 	
	
In resolving the CreditWatch, we will reassess the company's business risk 	
profile absent the IM business. Specifically, we will evaluate Convergys' 	
competitive position in the calling center industry, the predictability of 	
revenues and the company's ability to manage costs when call volumes decline, 	
and, most importantly, its ability to improve profitability. EBITDA margins 	
for the customer care business have generally been around 11%, compared with 	
the midteen percentage area for the IM business. 	
	
We expect leverage to rise modestly as a result of the transaction, but to 	
remain low for the financial risk assessment of "intermediate" (based on our 	
criteria). Total debt to EBITDA would be about 1.3x, including our adjustments 	
for operating leases, postretirement benefits, and net cash distributions from 	
the company's cellular partnership with AT&T Wireless, and excluding the $52 	
million in EBITDA from the IM business. Convergys sold the cellular 	
partnership to AT&T for $320 million in June 2011.	
	
CreditWatch	
We plan to complete our evaluation before the end of the second quarter of 	
2012.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 	
March 21, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating 	
Stability, Jan., 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To 	
Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To 	
Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 	
26, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Convergys Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Watch Neg/--   BB+/Stable/--	
 Junior Subordinated                    BB-/Watch Neg      BB-	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

