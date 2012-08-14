TEXT-S&P keeps Belden subordinated notes rating unchanged

Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating on St. Louis-based Belden Inc.'s new senior subordinated notes are unaffected by the upsizing to $700 million. However, we could revise the outlook on the company to negative from stable if there is a sizable stub portion of the existing subordinated notes due 2019 outstanding after the expiration of the tender offer, resulting in pro forma leverage sustained above the mid-3x area. Although we expect the company to balance acquisition and shareholder return objectives against publicly stated financial policies, the use of debt to support an acquisitive growth strategy could hinder leverage reduction. Macroeconomic uncertainty and commodity price volatility could also suppress expected EBITDA growth and de-leveraging. The ratings on Belden reflect the company's participation in the highly competitive and cyclical cable, connectivity, and networking product markets; its exposure to volatile raw material pricing and foreign currency rates; and a "significant" financial profile. Belden's diversification into higher margin value-added specialty products and expansion of its vertical markets served, along with "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria) and good cash flow characteristics, partly offset these risks. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Belden, published on June 29, 2012 on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Belden Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Subordinated $700 mil nts due 2022 B+ Recovery Rating 6