TEXT-S&P: U.S. finance cos operating performance improved in
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. finance cos operating performance improved in

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)Q4)	
    March 26 - The operating performance of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
rated U.S. finance companies strengthened in fourth-quarter 2011, said an
article published today by Standard & Poor's titled, "U.S. Finance Companies
Reported Improved Operating Performance In Fourth-Quarter 2011."	
	
"Although it is difficult to generalize trends for this diverse group of 	
companies, profitability improved in almost every subsector," said Standard & 	
Poor's credit analyst Adom Rosengarten. The commercial and residential real 	
estate sectors remained the outliers, with mixed results. But even these 	
struggling sectors had some bright spots. 	
	
"Despite this, the best performing subsectors are now facing risks from 	
increasing competition, especially in auto originations because banks have 	
shown increased lending activity, and in distressed debt purchasing because of 	
purchase portfolio price increases," said Mr. Rosengarten. "Finance companies 	
are also contending with increasing regulation as the Consumer Financial 	
Protection Bureau (CFPB), which has authority over most of our rated finance 	
companies, develops its regulatory processes." The CFPB has specifically named 	
some finance company subsectors, including debt collecting, payday lending, 	
mortgage servicing, and student lending, as its initial focus. The industry 	
also remains vulnerable to a potential slowing of the U.S. economic recovery 	
and continued high unemployment rates.	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

