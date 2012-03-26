FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Seitel ratings to 'B' from 'B-'
March 26, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises Seitel ratings to 'B' from 'B-'

March 26 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based land seismic company Seitel Inc.'s operating results and 	
liquidity have improved as a result of increased oil and gas exploration and 	
production (E&P) activity in 2011.	
     -- We are raising the corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Seitel 	
to 'B' from 'B-'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Seitel will continue 	
its positive operating momentum while maintaining adequate liquidity.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Houston-based Seitel Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is 	
stable.	
	
At the same time, we raised the issue rating on Seitel's senior unsecured 	
notes to 'B' (same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery 	
rating on this debt issue remains unchanged at 3', indicating our expectation 	
for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a default. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Seitel reflects our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" 	
business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the 	
continued recovery of the North American oilfield services industry from the 	
trough levels of 2009, along with the company's improved liquidity position 	
and debt leverage measures. Seitel's cash EBITDA was roughly $115 million in 	
each of the past two years as a result of the increased North American rig 	
count, the E&P industry's shift to resource plays, and associated seismic data 	
acquisition activity. This is a significant improvement over the $33 million 	
cash EBITDA posted in 2009. The improved financial performance has enhanced 	
the company's liquidity position such that total liquidity was $105 million as 	
of Dec. 31, 2011, with a cash balance of $75 million and $30 million available 	
on its undrawn credit facility. Debt levels were also reduced by a $125 	
million equity infusion from Centerbridge Partners (a private investment firm) 	
in mid-2011.	
	
We view Seitel's business risk as "vulnerable". Seitel provides seismic data 	
and processing services to oil and gas companies ranging from small, 	
independent producers to major integrated firms. Demand is closely correlated 	
with E&P firms' capital budgets, which are typically influenced by commodity 	
prices and available capital. Although natural gas-directed drilling held up 	
better than anticipated during the first half of 2011 due to hedging, drilling 	
to hold leases and other factors, the U.S. natural gas rig count has begun to 	
drop, and we expect this trend to continue through 2012. Nevertheless, current 	
demand for seismic data is being spurred by oil and liquids-rich drilling 	
(primarily in onshore resource plays), the growing use of seismic data in the 	
development phase of a field, the fragmented ownership of many resource plays, 	
and the return of the majors to onshore North American drilling activity.	
	
Seitel's current data acquisition activity is focused on the oil-prone Eagle 	
Ford shale, Montney and Cardium plays in Canada, as well as the gas and 	
liquids-rich Marcellus shale. Although industry conditions look brighter over 	
the next few quarters, they have historically been volatile, and could drop 	
off sharply in the event of lower oil or natural gas liquids prices. In 	
addition, as E&P companies' natural gas hedges and drilling requirements taper 	
off in late 2012, we would expect a continued drop in natural gas drilling, 	
which, if not offset by an increase in oil drilling, could weigh on Seitel's 	
profitability.	
	
Not only is Seitel's business highly influenced by commodity prices, the 	
seismic industry is very competitive. While Seitel has the largest onshore 	
seismic library in North America and has a top or second position in most of 	
its key markets, its chief competitors include larger, better capitalized 	
geophysical firms such as WesternGeco (a wholly owned subsidiary of 	
Schlumberger Ltd.) and Compagnie Generale de Geophysique - Veritas, both of 	
which have broader geographical scope and product offerings. It also competes 	
against a range of smaller, regional competitors. However, Seitel outsources 	
all of its seismic acquisition service needs, and as a result, its fixed-cost 	
base is lower than that of seismic acquisition firms such as Global 	
Geophysical Services Inc.	
	
We view Seitel's financial profile as aggressive. The company had carried a 	
high debt burden that resulted from its February 2007 acquisition by ValueAct 	
Capital (an investment partnership). As a result of that considerable debt 	
load and poor industry conditions, credit metrics were very weak in 2009, with 	
debt to cash EBITDA reaching nearly 13x. In May 2011, Centerbridge Partners 	
infused $125 million of primary equity into Seitel. The company used these 	
proceeds to partially redeem its $400 million 9.75% senior notes due 2014. 	
This debt reduction, coupled with an uptick in seismic demand, has bolstered 	
debt leverage measures with debt to cash EBITDA of 2.6x at the end of 2011. 	
Based on our current projections, which assume 3% growth in cash resales this 	
year, we estimate cash EBITDA of about $115 million, which results in debt to 	
cash EBITDA of 2.6x at year-end 2012. 	
	
Liquidity	
We view Seitel's liquidity as "adequate", given its relatively small size and 	
vulnerable business risk profile. Key elements of our liquidity profile 	
include:	
     -- Seitel has a $30 million revolving credit facility expiring in 	
2013--as of Dec. 31, 2011, the facility was undrawn;	
     -- The company's cash balance was $75 million as of Dec. 31, 2011;	
     -- Seitel has a net cash capital expenditure plan of about $83 million in 	
2012;	
     -- Seitel's cash interest expense will be about $28 million in 2012; and	
     -- We expect the company to be essentially free cash flow neutral this 	
year (cash EBITDA less interest and net capital expenditures).	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Seitel to be 	
published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. Seitel has demonstrated improved financial performance 	
and healthier credit measures over the past two years. However, it continues 	
to maintain a high debt to capital ratio (more than 70%) and is subject to 	
volatile industry conditions. A potential drop in the price of crude oil or 	
natural gas liquids could lead to a drop in drilling activity in 2012 that 	
could quickly lead to much lower cash flows at Seitel, leading to higher debt 	
leverage. We would consider lowering the ratings on Seitel if debt to cash 	
EBITDA exceeds 5.0x, or if liquidity becomes constrained. Our internal 	
forecast indicates that even if cash resales declined by 35%, leverage in 2012 	
would still be below 5.0x. We view an upgrade over the outlook period as 	
unlikely given the company's relatively small scale and vulnerable business 	
risk profile.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Seitel Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B-/Stable/--	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Remains Unchanged	
Seitel Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B                  B-	
  Recovery Rating                       3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

