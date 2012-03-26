TEXT-S&P: housing finance agency single-family programs stabilizing

March 26 - Although ratings on housing finance agency (HFA) bonds backed by single-family homes have been stressed by depressed real estate markets and the downgrade of the U.S., they are stabilizing, according to a report published today on RatingsDirect, titled "State Housing Finance Agencys' Single-Family Programs Stabilize Despite Setbacks." The report notes that the depressed U.S. economy has strained HFA single-family bond programs' ability to manage the risks of counterparty agreements, variable-rate debt, and loan performance, but that the market is stable enough to mostly mitigate those risks. While delinquencies have increased to levels that are sometimes higher than state levels for non-HFA programs, the increases have not led to lower ratings on any bond program. The majority of the lowered ratings were the result of Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S., which affected mortgage-backed security (MBS) collateral that carried an implied guaranty or explicit support from the U.S. government or a government-sponsored entity. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.