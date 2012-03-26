FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: housing finance agency single-family programs stabilizing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 - Although ratings on housing finance agency (HFA) bonds backed by
single-family homes have been stressed by depressed real estate markets and the
downgrade of the U.S., they are stabilizing, according to a report published
today on RatingsDirect, titled "State Housing Finance Agencys' Single-Family
Programs Stabilize Despite Setbacks."	
	
The report notes that the depressed U.S. economy has strained HFA 	
single-family bond programs' ability to manage the risks of counterparty 	
agreements, variable-rate debt, and loan performance, but that the market is 	
stable enough to mostly mitigate those risks. 	
	
While delinquencies have increased to levels that are sometimes higher than 	
state levels for non-HFA programs, the increases have not led to lower ratings 	
on any bond program. The majority of the lowered ratings were the result of 	
Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S., which affected mortgage-backed 	
security (MBS) collateral that carried an implied guaranty or explicit support 	
from the U.S. government or a government-sponsored entity.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

