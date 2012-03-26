FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: details of Brazilian airports' efforts to expand
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 6 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 26 - Amid projections for rapid growth in airline traffic in Brazil,
and an expected surge in passengers related to the upcoming soccer World Cup and
Olympic Games, the country will have to greatly upgrade and expand its airports,
according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.	
     "Sound economic growth and development over the past decade have driven 	
very favorable fundamentals for further airline passenger growth in Brazil, 	
and we project an estimated doubling in the number of passengers by 2030," 	
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Pablo Lutereau. "On top of that, Brazil 	
must resolve its infrastructure deficit in time for the 2014 World Cup and the 	
2016 Olympics--events that are sure to generate significantly more traffic at 	
the nation's airports."	
     The report says that the private sector will play a large role in the 	
expansion. The Brazilian government has chosen public-private partnerships as 	
a model for its ambitious airport concession program. Under this model, the 	
government and certain private consortiums enter into a special-purpose 	
vehicle that provides airport services.	
     But Brazil's program, while showing promise for revenues, 	
competitiveness, and access to financing, so far lacks a track record of 	
operating under stressed conditions.	
     The number of passengers served has already increased tremendously--to 	
almost 180 million in 2011 from slightly more than 71 million in 2003. Much of 	
that growth has been due not only to economic growth but to declining airfares.	
     We expect Brazil's GDP to continue to grow faster than the worldwide 	
average over the next few years, and competition among airlines suggests that 	
airfares will remain low as well, attracting even more business.	
 	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

