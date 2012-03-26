FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Oswestry Acquico
March 26, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Oswestry Acquico

Reuters Staff

36 Min Read

Overview	
	
    -- U.K.-based frozen food retailer Iceland Foods Group Ltd. (Iceland 	
Foods) has been acquired by Oswestry Acquico Ltd. in a management buyout 	
transaction. 	
    -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to 	
Oswestry Acquico, the parent company of Iceland Foods.	
    -- In addition, we are assigning our 'B+' issue rating to Oswestry 	
Acquico's GBP885 million-equivalent senior secured bank facilities. The recovery	
rating is '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in 	
the event of a payment default.	
    -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Iceland Foods is reasonably 	
well-placed to withstand economic and competitive pressures and to service its 	
highly leveraged debt structure.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 	
long-term corporate credit rating to Oswestry Acquico Ltd., the parent company 	
of U.K.-based frozen food retailer Iceland Foods Group Ltd. (Iceland Foods). 	
The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to Oswestry Acquico's GBP860	
million senior secured bank debt and GBP25 million revolving credit facility 	
(RCF). The recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our 	
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Oswestry Acquico reflects our assessment of Iceland Foods' 	
business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly 	
leveraged." Iceland Foods was acquired by Oswestry Acquico in a management 	
buyout transaction, with management now holding 43% of equity.	
	
Iceland Foods' "fair" business risk profile reflects our view of its 	
positioning as a midsize player in the U.K. retail market with a strong focus 	
on the frozen food subsegment. Iceland Foods' customer base is largely 	
value-focused and is very sensitive to pricing. 	
	
The group's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile reflects our view of its 	
high leverage after the management buyout transaction, which we estimate will 	
peak at about 6.1x Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA at the end of the 	
financial year to March 30, 2012. The group's "adequate" liquidity and 	
positive free cash flow somewhat mitigate its high leverage. In our base-case 	
credit assessment, we forecast free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about GBP108 	
million in 2013 (approaching a healthy 10% of debt) due to modest capital 	
expenditures (capex) and working capital requirements, and continued EBITDA 	
cash interest coverage in excess of 2x.	
	
Iceland Foods' sales have been increasing since 2006, at a compound annual 	
growth rate of more than 8%. In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that 	
Iceland Foods' revenues will increase by low single digits (3%-4%) in the 	
financial year ending March 29, 2013, despite challenging macroeconomic 	
conditions. Due to ongoing highly competitive market conditions and cost 	
pressures, we anticipate that the group's gross margins will stagnate at about 	
the 14% level at best.	
	
Iceland Foods' founder-owner Malcolm Walker and its management team have been 	
instrumental in driving the turnaround in operating performance since 2005. 	
That said, we note that the likely absence of frequent intrayear financial 	
reporting (currently the group only reports full financial statements annually 	
under U.K. generally accepted accounting principles). We are also mindful of 	
management's incentive to increase shareholder and management remuneration 	
over the medium term due to the large portion of nonamortizing debt, although 	
this risk is somewhat mitigated by restrictive covenants in the subordinated 	
GBP250 million vendor loan notes (not rated). 	
	
The group has a track record of deleveraging using FOCF and was nearly 	
debt-free, on a net debt basis, prior to the management buyout transaction. We 	
assess Iceland Foods' ability to generate cash flows as above-average relative 	
to the group's size and industry peers. In 2011, FOCF was largely used up by a 	
payment to shareholders, which we understand was a one-off distribution. 	
	
Liquidity	
Following the management buyout, we view the group's liquidity profile as 	
"adequate" under our criteria, and calculate that its liquidity sources should 	
exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. 	
	
Based on the preliminary information provided by management and our forecasts, 	
we estimate liquidity sources in excess of about GBP225 million at the end of 	
the financial year on March 30, 2012. 	
	
As of March 30, 2012, forecast liquidity sources include:	
     -- An ongoing base level of cash and cash equivalents of about GBP50 	
million;	
     -- A GBP25 million RCF due 2018, providing adequate backup liquidity to 	
serve the group's peak working capital requirements of about GBP15 million 	
before the Christmas period. We note that Iceland Foods' working capital turns 	
positive at the end of its financial year in March; and	
     -- Funds from operations in excess of GBP150 million.	
	
We estimate Iceland Foods' liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about 	
GBP65 million. These uses include:	
     -- Capex of up to GBP25 million; 	
     -- Estimated nominal debt repayments of about GBP15 million; and 	
     -- Ongoing working capital investment of up to GBP25 million. 	
	
Iceland Foods has a comfortable debt maturity profile under the new financing 	
arrangements, in our opinion, with the majority of its senior secured debt due 	
during or after 2018. The subordinated GBP250 million vendor loan notes are due 	
only in 2022. We also anticipate that the group will be able to maintain 	
adequate headroom under the financial covenants included in the senior secured 	
facilities.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue rating on the GBP860 million senior secured debt and GBP25 million RCF	
is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Oswestry Acquico. The 	
recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our expectation of 	
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We forecast 	
potential recovery at the high end of this range.	
	
The issue and recovery ratings reflect our valuation of Iceland Foods as a 	
going concern, underpinned by its robust market position in the U.K. frozen 	
food retail market, high brand awareness, and resilient business model. The 	
ratings also reflect our view of the bank facilities' relatively good security 	
and guarantee package, as well as Iceland Foods' potential exposure to the 	
U.K. insolvency regime, which we consider to be rather favorable for secured 	
creditors. 	
	
We understand that the secured lenders benefit from a relatively comprehensive 	
guarantee and security package. According to the senior facilities agreement, 	
the guarantors must represent at least 85% of the group's consolidated EBITDA, 	
revenue, and gross assets. In addition, the security package includes fixed 	
and floating charges over the shares and substantially all the material assets 	
of the guarantors. Given the group's asset-light profile, however, we 	
understand that the value of tangible assets is relatively limited.	
	
The senior secured facilities comprise the GBP25 million RCF due 2018, a GBP300 	
million amortizing term loan A due 2018, and a GBP560 million-equivalent bullet 	
term loan B due 2019. According to the intercreditor agreement, we understand 	
that all the bank facilities rank pari passu, whereas the GBP250 million vendor 	
loan notes are subordinated.	
	
The senior secured bank facilities benefit from a package of maintenance 	
financial covenants. The documentation contains a limitation on dividend 	
payments. In addition, we understand that if the ownership shares of the CEO 	
Malcolm Walker and the chief financial officer Tarsem Dhaliwal decrease below 	
9.95% and 7.05% respectively, a change-of-control event would be triggered.	
	
To calculate recovery prospects, we simulate a payment default. Our 	
hypothetical default scenario assumes a combination of the following factors:	
     -- An increase in competition from larger grocery stores selling frozen 	
food in the U.K.; and	
     -- Pressure on profit margins due to a rise in raw material and energy 	
costs, and Iceland Foods' subsequent limited flexibility to increase its 	
prices because of its very price-sensitive customers.	
	
In addition, we assume a fully drawn RCF at the point of default and an 	
increase in interest rates on variable-rate debt by the time of default. This 	
latter assumption could include potential increases in market rates or a 	
step-up in interest margins resulting from weak performance and covenant 	
breaches.	
	
Under our hypothetical scenario, we project a payment default in 2016, at 	
which point EBITDA would have declined to approximately GBP98 million. Our 	
going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of approximately 	
GBP590 million, which is equivalent to 6.0x stressed EBITDA. 	
	
After deducting priority liabilities of GBP30 million, comprising mostly 	
enforcement costs, we arrive at a net stressed enterprise value of GBP560 	
million. We assume that the senior secured facilities would amount to GBP803 	
million at default, including six months of prepetition interest and a fully 	
drawn RCF. On this basis, recovery prospects for senior secured lenders would 	
be at the high end of the 50%-70% range, which translates into a recovery 	
rating of '3'. 	
	
We believe that recovery prospects would be materially lower under a 	
liquidation scenario than under a sale as a going concern because of the 	
group's limited tangible assets. This is not our central recovery scenario, 	
however.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that notwithstanding the highly 	
competitive U.K. market and difficult macroeconomic conditions, Iceland Foods' 	
business model will continue to be relatively resilient and the group should 	
be able to maintain its market position in the value frozen food segment. 	
	
We also anticipate that the group should be able to maintain the necessary 	
financial flexibility to service its highly leveraged debt structure and 	
undergo modest deleveraging through internal cash generation. 	
	
The rating could come under pressure if Iceland Foods' EBITDA cash interest 	
coverage slips to less than 2x as a result of operating pressures or 	
higher-than-anticipated levels of discretionary spending. We could also take a 	
negative rating action in the medium term if unexpected operating setbacks 	
from weakening market share, high commodity prices, or working capital needs 	
were to cause FOCF to decline by a factor of more than one-half, causing 	
liquidity to become "less than adequate."	
	
We would consider upgrading the group if it were to continue to post strong 	
organic sales growth, combined with resilient profitability and high cash 	
conversion, causing the adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA to fall to less than 	
5x on a sustainable basis. 	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Assigned	
	
Oswestry Acquico Ltd.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                      B+/Stable/--	
  Senior Secured Debt                         B+	
   Recovery Rating                            3	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.  Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: 	
Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 	
20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm 	
(46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Raam Ratnam, London (44) 2071767462;	
                        Raam_Ratnam@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Vincent Gusdorf, CFA, Paris 33 1 44 20 66 67;	
                   vincent_gusdorf@standardandpoors.com	
Recovery Analyst: Marie-Aude Vialle, London (44) 20-7176-3655;	
                  Marie-Aude_Vialle@standardandpoors.com	
Additional Contact: Industrial Ratings Europe;	
                    CorporateFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, 	
software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof 	
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in 	
any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without 	
the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or 	
its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any 	
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well 	
as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively 	
S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or 	
availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors 	
or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the 	
results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or 	
maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as 	
is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, 	
INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS 	
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR 	
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE 	
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event 	
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, 	
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, 	
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or 	
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in 	
connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of 	
such damages. 	
	
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the 	
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not 	
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment 	
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell 	
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the 	
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content 	
following publication in any form or format.  The Content should not be relied 	
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the 	
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making 	
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or 	
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained 	
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an 	
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of 	
any information it receives. 	
	
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge 	
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain 	
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend 	
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties 	
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or 	
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage 	
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. 	
	
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in 	
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective 	
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information 	
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established 	
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic 	
information received in connection with each analytical process. 	
	
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally 	
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the 	
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and 	
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free 	
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com 	
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P 	
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our 	
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. 	
	
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and 	
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. 	
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same 	
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or 	
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 	
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: 	
research_request@standardandpoors.com. 	
	
Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. 	
All rights reserved. 	
	
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, 	
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and 	
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.	
	
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more 	
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, 	
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; 	
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; 	
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758	
	
EOTMARKER 	
	
