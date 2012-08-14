TEXT-Fitch releases updated tax-supported rating criteria

Aug 14 -

--Tax-Supported Rating Criteria;

--U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria; and

--U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria.

The reports update and replace the prior criteria reports of the same name dated Aug. 15, 2011. The criteria are largely unchanged.

The revised U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria amplifies Fitch’s views on several topics, most notably appropriation-supported debt, liquidity, and legal and structural framework (which is a new section in this year’s report). However, the update does not introduce new rating parameters and will not result in rating changes.

All 3 reports are available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.