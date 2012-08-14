FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch releases updated tax-supported rating criteria
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch releases updated tax-supported rating criteria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 -

--Tax-Supported Rating Criteria;

--U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria; and

--U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria.

The reports update and replace the prior criteria reports of the same name dated Aug. 15, 2011. The criteria are largely unchanged.

The revised U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria amplifies Fitch’s views on several topics, most notably appropriation-supported debt, liquidity, and legal and structural framework (which is a new section in this year’s report). However, the update does not introduce new rating parameters and will not result in rating changes.

All 3 reports are available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.