TEXT-Fitch rates Lincoln National Corp

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Lincoln National Corp.'s (LNC) issuance of $300 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes. LNC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is unaffected by this rating action. LNC's Rating Outlook is Stable. On Dec. 22, 2011, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for LNC with a Stable Outlook. Fitch expects proceeds from the debt issuance to be used to pre-fund the maturity of LNC's $300 million of 5.65% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 27, 2012. Given the near-term maturity of the 5.65% notes, Fitch views the new issuance as effectively neutral to LNC's financial leverage. Lincoln National Corp., headquartered in Radnor, PA, markets a broad range of insurance and asset accumulation products and financial advisory services primarily to the affluent market segment. The company's consolidated assets were $202.9 billion, and common equity was $14.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Lincoln National Corporation --$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 'BBB+'.