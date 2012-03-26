TEXT-Fitch rates Lincoln National Corp

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 6 years ago

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Lincoln National
Corp.'s  (LNC) issuance of $300 million of 10-year senior unsecured
notes. LNC's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is unaffected by this rating
action. LNC's Rating Outlook is Stable. On Dec. 22, 2011, Fitch affirmed all of
its ratings for LNC with a Stable Outlook. Fitch expects proceeds from the debt
issuance to be used to pre-fund the maturity of LNC's $300 million of 5.65%
senior unsecured notes due Aug. 27, 2012. 	
    Given the near-term maturity of the 5.65% notes, Fitch views the new
issuance as effectively neutral to LNC's financial leverage. Lincoln National
Corp., headquartered in Radnor, PA, markets a broad range of insurance and asset
accumulation products and financial advisory services primarily to the affluent
market segment. 	
    The company's consolidated assets were $202.9 billion, and common equity was
$14.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. 	
    Fitch has assigned the following rating: Lincoln National Corporation 	
    --$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 'BBB+'.

