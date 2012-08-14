TEXT-Fitch rates Gwinnett County, Ga. GOs 'AAA'

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following general obligation (GO) bonds of Gwinnett County, Georgia (the county): --$23,735,000 GO refunding bonds, series 2012. The bonds are scheduled for competitive sale on August 28. Proceeds will refund outstanding 2003 GO bonds for debt service savings with no extension of maturity. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AAA' rating on the following outstanding county obligations: --$27.9 million GO; --$969.5 million water and sewerage authority revenue bonds; --$94.7 million development authority revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Outstanding GO bonds are direct and general obligations of the county for which its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power are pledged. The revenue bonds are secured by county payments under an interlocal agreement with the development authority and a lease agreement with the water and sewerage authority. The county's obligation under the agreements is absolute and unconditional and also secured by a pledge of its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power. The water and sewerage authority bonds are also secured by a pledge of the net revenues of the utility system. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG RESERVES, STABLE OPERATIONS: Financial operations have been guided by a conservative budget approach and prudent expenditure reductions and revenue enhancements which have preserved the general fund's strong reserve levels and financial flexibility. LOW DEBT LEVELS: Despite notable capital pressures stemming from strong population growth, the county's overall debt levels remain low. There are no plans for additional issuance at this time as the current capital improvement plan is essentially fully funded from operating resources, including revenue from a voter-approved special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST). REGIONAL ECONOMIC AND EMPLOYMENT CENTER: The regional economy remains well positioned for growth over the long term, benefiting from solid in-migration patterns, a well educated workforce, a large and diverse economy, and below-average living costs. WATER LITIGATION RULING IN COUNTY'S FAVOR: The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision not to hear arguments on the use of Lake Lanier as a water supply appears to end the decades long legal challenge and concerns related to the potential impact an adverse ruling would have had on the county's capital planning efforts and financial operations. PROPERTY VALUATION DECLINES A CHALLENGE: Management's ability to maintain financial flexibility and sound reserve levels despite continued housing pressure and assessed valuation declines is key to maintaining this rating level. CREDIT PROFILE ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG Gwinnett County is located approximately 25 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, the core of the ninth largest metropolitan statistical area (MSA) in the U.S. as measured by its nonfarm employments base of 2.34 million. The regional economy is diverse, with major employers spanning numerous industries, and is home to a good number of Fortune 500 companies including Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola, Kroger, AT&T, Publix Supermarkets, Cisco, Home Depot, Cox Enterprises, and SunTrust Banks. Gwinnett County Public Schools is the largest local employer with 19,914 employees or approximately 5% of the county's employment base. The county government (4,801) is the second largest employer followed by Gwinnett Medical Center. The medical center employs more than 4,100 associates and approximately 800 affiliated physicians. Specialized services include a level II trauma center, a level III NICU, the center for neuroscience, minimally invasive robotic surgery and comprehensive sports medicine and orthopedic care services. A new open heart surgical center was recently completed. The county's labor force exhibits a high level of educational attainment, and its unemployment rate has historically fared better than the MSA, the state, and the U.S. which remains the case today. The county's May 2012 unemployment rate of 7.7% is improved from 8.4% in May 2011. The county has experienced steady job growth, as monthly employment figures have improved from the same period in the prior year for 29 consecutive months. Income levels remain slightly better than the state and the nation. The region has been and is expected to remain one of the fastest growing in the nation, benefiting economic activity and job creation. Gwinnett County's population has increased by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2000 to 824,941 in 2011 (though this pattern is expected to slow as the county slowly approaches build-out). FINANCES REMAIN STRONG FOLLOWING 2009 TAX INCREASE AND DEPARTMENT-WIDE SPENDING CUTS Despite multiple years of decline in the property tax digest, Gwinnett County's financial position remains healthy, characterized by high reserve levels, ample balance sheet liquidity, and strong fiscal management and budgetary controls. Financial results were strongly positive in fiscal years 2010 and 2011 following the imposition of a nearly 21% tax increase late in 2009 and expenditure savings identified during a government wide review of department budgets and operations. Operating surpluses (after transfers) totaled $29.8 million (6.5% of operating expenditures and transfers out) in 2010 and $23.9 million (5.7%) in 2011. At the close of fiscal 2011, the general fund unrestricted fund balance (the sum of the unassigned, assigned, and committed fund balance under GASB 54) was $164.7 million or 39% of total spending. The county's formal reserve policy is sound, requiring a minimum of two months of reserves or 17% of spending. A portion of the unassigned fund balance, totaling $24.4 million (almost 6% of spending), was established as a stabilization reserve to provide the ability to maintain existing service levels through 2013. The general fund balance sheet is highly liquid, with more than $200 million in cash and investments at the close of 2011 representing nearly six months of spending and 4.6x total liabilities. The reconciliation budget adopted in June 2012 depicts no material change from the adopted budget, but does appropriate the use of $6.3 million in reserves related to a settlement between the county and incorporated municipalities regarding certain special service delivery. County officials hope to eliminate the use of fund balance by the close of the year. TAX DIGEST YET TO STABILIZE The housing market continues to represent a challenge as the county's tax digest has declined by 17% from $29.4 billion in 2008 to $24.3 billion in 2012. The county equates the tax digest decline to a loss of approximately $270 million in aggregate property tax revenue during the period. The 2012 digest fell a more moderate 2.6% and the county is forecasting a similar decline for 2013 before a return to modest growth. The Case-Shiller Quarterly Index depicts single-family home prices are declining at a wider pace than a year prior, which suggests there is some downside risk to the county's tax digest forecast. Fitch will continue to focus on the trend in the tax digest and its budgetary impact on the county in future rating actions. LOW DEBT RATIOS A STRENGTH Of the nearly $1.2 billion in outstanding debt backed by the county's GO and unlimited tax pledge, approximately $970 million is supported by net revenues of the water and sewerage authority. Annual debt service coverage is consistently well above 1.0 times (x); as a result, self-supporting credit is granted and tax supported debt ratios are quite manageable, at 1.6% of market value and $1,183 per capita on an overall basis. Tax-supported debt service (county GOs and revenue bonds of the development authority) total almost $12.3 million in fiscal 2012, or a low 2.8% of budgeted spending. PENSION AND OPEB LIABILITIES MANAGEABLE; ANNUAL CONTRIBUTIONS EXCEED ACTUARIAL REQUIREMENTS General fund contributions for pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) total $35.4 million or approximately 8% of budgeted spending for fiscal 2012. Annual contributions for both pension and OPEB continue to exceed the actuarial required contribution (ARC). The county prudently closed its defined benefit pension plan to new entrants in 2007 in favor of a defined contribution plan, and the county's explicit subsidy for retiree health coverage is capped at specific monthly limits. The unfunded liabilities related to pension and OPEB as of Jan. 1, 2012 are a very manageable $284 million or 0.5% of market value. At $1.5 billion the 2012-2017 capital improvement program (CIP) has been scaled back significantly over the last several years. Water and sewer improvements comprise the largest portion at about $680 million. The county plans to fund the CIP from operating revenues and receipts of the SPLOST extended by voter approval in 2008 through March 2014. No additional debt is anticipated. The county does not have exposure to variable rate debt or derivatives. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011; --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011.