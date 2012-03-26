TEXT-S&P: Global Geophysical rating unchanged after note increase

March 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Global Geophysical Services Inc. is adding $50 million to its existing $200 million notes due 2017. This brings the new total on the notes to $250 million. The existing 'B+' rating on these notes remains unchanged. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a payment default. The 'B+' issue rating is the same as the corporate credit rating on Global Geophysical and incorporates our expectation that the company will use the proceeds from the proposed add-on notes to repay a portion of the outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Global Geophysical to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. The ratings on Houston-based Global Geophysical reflect the company's participation in the very volatile land seismic acquisition business, its limited size, and extreme cash flow volatility due to its dependence on the capital budgets of exploration and production (E&P) companies. The ratings also incorporate our expectation that E&P companies will continue to maintain spending in 2012 comparable with 2011 levels and the company's good backlog of data-acquisition projects. Standard & Poor's views the seismic industry as very challenging because of high levels of competition, and revenue and earnings volatility. We categorize Global's business profile as "weak" (as our criteria define the term). Our assessment primarily reflects Global's relatively small revenue base and the highly cyclical nature of the seismic industry, as companies defer or cancel projects during weaker periods. Global competes with larger, better-capitalized industry participants, including WesternGeco (A) Pty. Ltd. and CGG Veritas Services Holding (U.S.) Inc. However, during weak industry conditions in 2009 and 2010, Global did not exhibit the sharp decline in EBITDA and margins that U.S. land seismic companies historically experience, partly because the company has expanded internationally. With interest in international proprietary data acquisitions picking up, we expect Global's margins to remain strong. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST Global Geophysical Services Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 B+ Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.