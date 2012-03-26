FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Global Geophysical rating unchanged after note increase
March 26, 2012 / 7:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: Global Geophysical rating unchanged after note increase

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Global
Geophysical Services Inc. is adding $50 million to its existing $200
million notes due 2017. This brings the new total on the notes to $250 million.
The existing 'B+' rating on these notes remains unchanged. The recovery rating
remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%)
recovery in a payment default.	
	
The 'B+' issue rating is the same as the corporate credit rating on Global 	
Geophysical and incorporates our expectation that the company will use the 	
proceeds from the proposed add-on notes to repay a portion of the outstanding 	
debt under its revolving credit facility.	
	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Global 	
Geophysical to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this 	
report.	
	
The ratings on Houston-based Global Geophysical reflect the company's 	
participation in the very volatile land seismic acquisition business, its 	
limited size, and extreme cash flow volatility due to its dependence on the 	
capital budgets of exploration and production (E&P) companies. The ratings 	
also incorporate our expectation that E&P companies will continue to maintain 	
spending in 2012 comparable with 2011 levels and the company's good backlog of 	
data-acquisition projects. Standard & Poor's views the seismic industry as 	
very challenging because of high levels of competition, and revenue and 	
earnings volatility.	
	
We categorize Global's business profile as "weak" (as our criteria define the 	
term). Our assessment primarily reflects Global's relatively small revenue 	
base and the highly cyclical nature of the seismic industry, as companies 	
defer or cancel projects during weaker periods. Global competes with larger, 	
better-capitalized industry participants, including WesternGeco (A) Pty. Ltd. 	
and CGG Veritas Services Holding (U.S.) Inc. However, during weak industry 	
conditions in 2009 and 2010, Global did not exhibit the sharp decline in 	
EBITDA and margins that U.S. land seismic companies historically experience, 	
partly because the company has expanded internationally. With interest in 	
international proprietary data acquisitions picking up, we expect Global's 	
margins to remain strong.	
	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
Global Geophysical Services Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                         B+/Stable/--	
 $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2017    B+	
  Recovery rating                                4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

