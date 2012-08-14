FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects IndyMac Loan Trust 2004-L1 rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on
class B from IndyMac Loan Trust 2004-L1 by lowering it to 'D (sf)' from 'BB
(sf)' (see list).

We incorrectly affirmed our rating on class B at 'BB (sf)' on Jan. 13, 2010, 
and again on Feb. 21, 2012. We removed the rating from CreditWatch with 
negative implications in February 2012. On July 25, 2009, the scheduled 
maturity date, class B had not been paid in full and we should have lowered 
the rating to 'D (sf)'.

All of the mortgage loans in this trust consist of residential lot loans. This 
class was bond insured by Financial Guaranty Insurance Corp. (FGIC; not rated).

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available here


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 

     -- U.S. RMBS Surveillance Credit And Cash Flow Analysis For Pre-2009 
Originations, Aug. 9, 2012
     -- 59 Ratings Lowered, 2 Raised, 124 Affirmed, And 1 Withdrawn On 31 U.S. 
RMBS Transactions Issued In 2000-2008, Feb. 21, 2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- 11 Ratings Lowered On Seven IndyMac U.S. Lot Loan RMBS Transactions 
From 2004-2007; Two Ratings Affirmed, Jan. 13, 2010
 

RATING CORRECTED

IndyMac Loan Trust 2004-L1
                                 Rating                        
Class      CUSIP          To               From
B          45660YAK7      D (sf)           BB (sf)

 (New York Ratings Team)

