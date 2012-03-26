TEXT-Fitch cuts YPF S.A. ratings

March 26 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following ratings for YPF S.A.: --Foreign currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B+'; --Local currency IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Simultaneously, Fitch has downgraded the international scale rating of debt issuances by YPF to 'B+' and has affirmed the recovery rating to such issuances at 'RR3'. 'RR3' reflects good recovery prospects in the event of default. In conjunction with these rating actions Fitch has affirmed YPF's national scale rating and its domestic debt issuances at 'AAA (Arg)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. YPF's ratings downgrade reflects the recent withdrawal of concessions which suggests a greater degree of government interference in the energy sector, particularly towards YPF. In addition, the announcement on March 21st of a change in the company's dividend policy for this year might reduce the likelihood of support from YPF's controlling shareholder Repsol YPF in the event of distress. YPF's FC IDR downgrade at the level of Argentina's country ceiling reflects the existence of no material resources outside Argentina to reduce the transfer and convertibility risks. Two of Argentina's oil-producing provinces, Chubut and Santa Cruz, decided to withdraw concessions from YPF. Fitch recognizes that these concessions represent only 2.76% and 2.38% of YPF's total production and reserves in 2011, but an extension of government control over YPF's operations in other energy-rich areas could affect the company's cash flow. Currently, other provinces have indicated their intention to review current concession contracts with YPF. On March 21st YPF's Board of Director announced that it would capitalize dividends in relation to accumulated results for FY 2011 and thus would not pay any cash dividends; a change, from the YPF's major shareholders agreement which indicated a 90% payout ratio. As a result, Fitch has downgraded Repsol YPF's rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and decided to deconsolidate YPF from Repsol's financial statements. YPF maintains a solid business profile as Argentina's dominant integrated oil company and good credit ratios. Key credit concerns center on YPF's weak upstream operating measures, a debt profile concentrated in the short term and exposure to government's interference risk. As of December 2011, YPF's cash position was USD 339 million which compares to USD 1.9 billion of short-term debt. YPF is controlled by Repsol YPF which is rated 'BBB' by Fitch. Fitch downgrades and affirms the following ratings for YPF as indicated: --FC IDR to 'B' from 'B+'; --LC IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'; --USD 100 million notes due 2028 to 'B+'; Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR3' --National IDR at 'AAA (arg); --Class III notes for USD50 million at 'AAA(arg)'; --Class V notes for ARP100 million at AAA(arg)'; --Two bond programs for USD 1 billion each at 'AAA (arg)': --Equity rating at 'Level 1'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)