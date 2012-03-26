TEXT-Fitch rates Arch Capital's preferred shares 'BBB'

March 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Arch Capital Group Ltd.'s (ACGL) new $325 million issue of non-cumulative perpetual preferred shares, series C. A full list of Fitch's existing ratings on ACGL and its subsidiaries, which were not affected by today's action, follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. ACGL intends to use the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding $200 million 8% series A non-cumulative preferred shares and $125 million 7.875% series B non-cumulative preferred shares. Consequently, financial leverage ratios are not expected to change with preferred securities of $325 million or approximately 7% of total shareholders' equity. Fitch's hybrid securities rating methodology allocates 100% of the preferred shares' principal to equity in evaluating financial leverage. ACGL's equity-credit-adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio (including accumulated other comprehensive income) is a very modest 8% at Dec. 31, 2011, down slightly from 8.1% at year-end 2010. ACGL's operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage declined to 6.2 times (x) in 2011 following a very strong 11.4x in 2010, as earnings were adversely affected by the catastrophe losses. Fitch's expectation is that run-rate operating earnings-based coverage levels will return to strong levels of at least 9x. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include sizable adverse prior year reserve development that caused Fitch to question ACGL's better than peer underwriting results and lower than peer underwriting volatility. In addition, increases in underwriting leverage above 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio or equity-credit adjusted financial leverage above 25% could generate negative rating pressure. Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term given ACGL's current business profile and challenges in the competitive property/casualty market rate environment. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the long term include continued favorable underwriting results in line with higher rated property/casualty (re)insurer peers; material improvement in key financial metrics (e.g. net premiums written to equity and assets to equity) to more overcapitalized levels; and enhanced competitive positioning, while maintaining run-rate earnings and low earnings volatility. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Arch Capital Group, Ltd. --$325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares at 'BBB'. Fitch currently rates ACGL and its subsidiaries as follows: Arch Capital Group, Ltd. --Issuer Default Rating 'A'; --$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 'A-'; --$200 million 8% series A non-cumulative preferred shares 'BBB'; --$125 million 7.875% series B non-cumulative preferred shares 'BBB'. Arch Reinsurance Ltd. Arch Reinsurance Company Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Limited Arch Insurance Company Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company Arch Specialty Insurance Company Arch Indemnity Insurance Company Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited --Insurer Financial Strength 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011); --'Fitch Affirms Arch Capital's Ratings; Outlook Stable' (Feb. 22, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology